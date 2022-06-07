Shoptalk Europe: CedCommerce Launches New eCommerce tools for merchants

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading multichannel eCommerce enabler, announces the launch of its new commerce solutions at Shoptalk Europe to create great e-commerce experiences for merchants of all sizes.

As an official sponsor of the retail's largest event, CedCommerce made a big splash by simplifying the online selling experience for merchants worldwide. The new set of integrations includes:

Unfolding Experts.CedCommerce

Helping Shopify brands expand their store presence, CedCommerce is proud to announce the addition of CedCommerce Experts - a Shopify Experts agency whose ideology is to build, nurture, and scale Shopify merchants.

This marks a new era with CedCommerce's talented pool of Shopify experts who find solace in -

App configuration, customization, and installation

Custom store and theme development

Brand building

Strategizing business administration

Enhancing Ads Capabilities in Facebook & Instagram Shopping App

The 'Ads feature release' in the Facebook & Instagram Shopping App enables Shopify merchants to create, manage, and monitor Facebook Ads within the App.

This new range of features results in better brand building and product discovery. Some of the major highlights of the extended ad features are:

Unified and expedited Onboarding on Meta commerce surfaces and ads accounts.

Dynamic and flexible ad targeting based on demographics, and behavioral aspects for personalization

Measuring real-time ads analytics through Conversion API and Pixel support

No cost ad optimization with ad campaign set-up, management, and optimization.

CedCommerce partners with Coupang Marketplace

The Coupang Integration for WooCommerce solution allows merchants to enter the South Korean market via one of its largest e-Commerce market companies, Coupang. The integration enables cutting-edge features, including:

Quick and hassle-free Onboarding

Easy and optimized bulk catalog

Automated Inventory and critical data syncing

Inflow of orders placed on Coupang into WooCommerce

"We are always striving to enhance our multichannel eCommerce capabilities, and there couldn't be a better place than Shoptalk to bring across these major launches," says Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO, and co-founder of CedCommerce. "CedCommerce's latest eCommerce initiatives take us a step closer to helping businesses and entrepreneurs expand their visibility in the online world. We look forward to exchanging more ideas with retailers, partners, and marketplaces."

Find CedCommerce team at Booth E25.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading eCommerce platform and marketplace integrator whose vision is to build secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies for online sellers to offer multichannel capabilities. CedCommerce is helping online Marketplaces to create an optimized integration ecosystem for a smooth seller onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow. In close collaboration with partners like Google, Facebook, Walmart, and eBay, we have built over 50 sales channel tools for all major platforms viz Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, and Prestashop.

Visit CedCommerce or follow them on Twitter , Linked In , YouTube , and Facebook for more.

Media Contact:

pr@cedcommerce.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420605/CedCommerce_Logo.jpg