Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
WKN: A1W8LN ISIN: SE0005505898 Ticker-Symbol: P0H 
07.06.22
18:53 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2022 | 16:41
147 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for myFC Holding AB (publ) is updated (283/22)

On May 24, 2022, the shares in myFC Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On June 1, 2022, the observation status was updated after K Öhlin Holding AB
had disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. 

Yesterday, June 6, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that the chairman of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting
in the board consisting of only two members. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook state that an issuer can
be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in myFC Holding AB (publ) (MYFC, ISIN code
SE0005505898, order book ID 101187). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
