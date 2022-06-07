Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for myFC Holding AB (publ) is updated (283/22)

On May 24, 2022, the shares in myFC Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On June 1, 2022, the observation status was updated after K Öhlin Holding AB had disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. Yesterday, June 6, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the chairman of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board consisting of only two members. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in myFC Holding AB (publ) (MYFC, ISIN code SE0005505898, order book ID 101187). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB