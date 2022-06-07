The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG) developers of a silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries, engineered silicon, and 3D volumetric displays is making the rounds to automotive, electric vehicle, and battery events this summer to discuss how its Endurion battery program can advance the electrification of transportation and increase battery efficiency across industries.

Following participation at the Automotive News Congress on electric vehicles and batteries in May in Nashville and the Mackinac Policy Conference in June in northern Michigan, The Coretec Group is adding several more events to its calendar in the coming months.

Please connect with The Coretec Group at the following events this summer:

June 8: The Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) Networking Reception in Novi, Michigan, associated with AutoTech Detroit

June 8-9: AutoTech Detroit in Novi

July 12-14: Plugvolt Battery Seminar, Plymouth, Michigan

Aug. 2-4: Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminars, Traverse City, Michigan

Sept. 13-15: The Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan

Sept. 14-15: North American International Auto Show Press and Industry Days, Detroit

The Coretec Group plans to leverage the EV and battery industries' top technical, business, and networking events to strengthen and expand its relationships, meet potential partners and clients, and grow awareness of The Coretec Group's Endurion battery development program.

The Coretec Group is applying its decade of experience working in engineered silicon to a problem where advanced battery developers continue to encounter challenges.

The lithium-ion battery industry has acknowledged silicon anodes as the clear next frontier for achieving advancements in battery performance. This is largely because silicon has the capacity to increase energy density, enable longer-running batteries, and improve cycle life.

The silicon anode The Coretec Group is developing in its Endurion program uses nanotechnology to engineer a solution to the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) issue that battery experts have encountered to date when trying to garner the potential 10-times greater lithium storage by using silicon in battery anodes. The SEI-layer issue reduces the charging capacity of a battery by as much as 40% from the first charge-discharge cycle to the second cycle and is an acknowledged industry issue for incorporating silicon into anodes. By using nano-sized silicon molecules in the anode, The Coretec Group is solving this problem.

"At the Automotive News conference, battery chemistry was a hot topic and that's right in our wheelhouse," said Matthew Kappers, CEO of The Coretec Group. "We believe our unique approach to silicon nanoparticles in battery chemistry can unlock silicon's potential to extend battery range, increase cycle life and improve overall battery lifetimes in a way not previously seen. We are excited to discuss our progress with potential partners and customers at key automotive, EV, and battery industry events in the coming months."

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

