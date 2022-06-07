- (PLX AI) - Vestas has secured a conditional order agreement to supply 64 V235-15.0 MW wind turbines for EnBW's 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind project in 2025.
- • In addition, Vestas will deliver a multi-year solution to service the wind project when operational
- • Vestas has also entered a conditional agreement with Cadeler, a leading supplier within offshore wind installation services, for the transportation and installation of the turbines for the He Dreiht project
- • Installation is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with full park commissioning anticipated for the fourth quarter of the same year
