Tamino Minerals, Inc.: Tamino Announces Cooperation by Market Makers to Enforce Regulatory Compliance During Trading Sessions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Tamino Minerals, Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:TINO), www.taminominerals.ca Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, would like to clarify an important matter that we exposed in the why the last news release emphasized emphasis on the "Share Structure" at the beginning on the first paragraph of its last news release dated March 28, 2022, titled "TAMINO MINERALS clarifies Securities Fraud against it." as if it was the most important topic.

We mentioned that Company's management and its consultants have been made aware by regulators and securities lawyers of the fact that some market makers have been manipulating the market in its securities.

Our Strategical proposal to Market Makers aims to promote fairness, consistency, transparency and predictability in our compliance and enforcement during our trading sessions.

The Company has managed to negotiate with a group of Market Makers that operate with G1 Execution Services LLC, Citadel Securities LLC, VIRTU Americas LLC, OTC Link ECN, GTS Securities LLC, MCap LLC and Cannacord Genuity LLC.

OTC Markets Group was formally made aware of the problem and its evident that their assistance was readily available.

A proof such arrangement remains in place because in the last 3 to 4 weeks trading can be considered regular and stable, no signs of market manipulation have been observed. Investors should feel confident that we will not be experiencing the same behavior on behalf of the individuals that were sponsoring inappropriate and misleading trading tactics that lead erroneous loses to our shareholders.

Our investors managed to efficiently communicate that a broad range of statutory and regulatory violations took place and that a remedy had to be applied in order to continue with our pursue to meet our corporate goals.

For additional information about this news release, please email the Company at info@taminominerals.ca

TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for Gold, Silver, Copper and Lithium, within a prolific gold producing State, Sonora. Our shift into the exploring Metals Important for Future Technologies MIFTs has helped us diversify successfully and adapt into this modern era in the Mining Industry.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

