DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Critical Limb Ischemia Market to Progress at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The critical limb ischemia market is expected to expand with a rise in prevalence and the expected entry of emerging therapies into the 7MM markets.

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's critical limb ischemia market insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2018 to 2030, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Critical Limb Ischemia Market

According to DelveInsight estimates, the Critical Limb Ischemia market size in the 7MM was USD 1,519 million in 2020.

in 2020. As per analysis, the total critical limb ischemia diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 2 million in 2020.

Key critical limb ischemia companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, AnGes, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Endovascular, Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero), Mercator MedSystems, Inc, Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., New Beta Innovation Limited, BioGenCell Ltd., Abbott Medical Devices, and others are developing novel drugs and technologies/devices, which can be available in the critical limb ischemia market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel drugs and technologies/devices, which can be available in the critical limb ischemia market in the upcoming years. The critical limb ischemia therapies/technologies/devices in the pipeline include REX-001, Temsirolimus Adventitial Delivery, Collategene, ACP-01, Honedra (CLBS12), RJX (Rejuveinix), YQ23, BGC101, Esprit BTK Device , and others.

and others. The increase in the critical limb ischemia market size directly impacts the increasing prevalent population of critical limb ischemia patients in the 7MM.

Critical Limb Ischemia

Critical limb ischemia is a clinical syndrome characterized by ischemic pain at rest and tissue loss, such as nonhealing ulcers or gangrene, caused by lower limb peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Critical limb ischemia is the final stage of PAD, and macrovascular lesions cause a decrease in distal perfusion. This disease drastically impairs nutrient blood flow to tissues and microcirculation exchange.

Rutherford has traditionally characterized critical limb ischemia as rest pain (class 4), tissue loss (class 5), and gangrene (class 6). Rest discomfort is classified as class 3 in the Fontaine classification, and tissue loss or gangrene is classified as class 4 in the Fontaine classification. The threatened critical limb ischemia classification system was recently developed by the Society for Vascular Surgery Lower Extremity Guidelines Committee: Risk stratification based on wound, ischemia, and foot infection (WIfI).

The critical limb ischemia life expectancy is around 1.23 years for men and 2.7 years for women.

The most noticeable critical limb ischemia symptoms are ischemic rest pain - extreme pain in the legs and feet when a person is not moving or nonhealing sores on the feet or legs. Other critical limb ischemia symptoms include an absent or decreased pulse in the legs or feet, open sores, skin infections or nonhealing ulcers, toenail thickening, dry gangrene, shiny, smooth, dry skin of the legs or feet, and pain or numbness in the feet; other factors such as age, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, family history, etc. also contribute.

Physical examination and noninvasive hemodynamic testing (ankle-brachial index [ABI]/ankle pressure [AP], toe-brachial index [TBI]/toe pressure [TP], imaging of vascular anatomy, duplex ultrasound imaging [DUS], computed tomography angiography [CTA], and others) can be used for critical limb ischemia diagnosis.

Critical Limb Ischemia Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2020, approximately 2 million critical limb ischemia diagnosed prevalent population was affected in the 7MM.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest critical limb ischemia diagnosed prevalence in 2020.

The critical limb ischemia market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-2030 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of critical limb ischemia

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of critical limb ischemia

Severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of critical limb ischemia

Diagnosed prevalent cases of no-option critical limb ischemia

Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market

The basic aim of Critical Limb Ischemia treatment is pain relief, trophic lesion healing, avoiding high-level amputations, improving limb functionality and quality of life, and improving medium-term survival. These objectives call for an interdisciplinary approach. Revascularization is the most common and effective critical limb ischemia treatment option. Other approaches include the administration of analgesics, the treatment of infections, and the optimization of cardiac and pulmonary function. Patients with critical limb ischemia require monitoring and therapy for cardiovascular risk factors as much as any other patient with PAD. When revascularizing operations are not possible or have proven unsuccessful, prostanoids are utilized. Cell and gene therapies are gaining popularity as critical limb ischemia treatments for patients ineligible for endovascular or surgical revascularization.

Several regeneration treatments, including angiogenic recombinant proteins, gene therapy, cell-based therapies (including stem or progenitor cells), and chemokines, have been studied in patients with PAD and nonrevascularizable critical limb ischemia. Collategene (HGF plasmid) is the only approved critical limb ischemia treatment in Japan. The company also intends to penetrate the US critical limb ischemia market.

Furthermore, many cell therapies are being developed to target the population that is not appropriate for revascularization or has poor results following revascularization.

Critical Limb Ischemia Pipeline Therapies/Technologies/Devices and Key Companies

REX-001: Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero)

Temsirolimus Adventitial Delivery: Mercator MedSystems, Inc.

Collategene: Anges and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

ACP-01: Hemostemix Inc.

Honedra (CLBS12): Caladrius Biosciences

RJX (Rejuveinix): Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

YQ23: New Beta Innovation Limited

BGC101: BioGenCell Ltd.

Esprit BTK Device: Abbott Medical Devices

Critical Limb Ischemia Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of diabetes due to an aging global population will boost the critical limb ischemia treatment options, resulting in critical limb ischemia market growth. Moreover, companies are actively developing critical limb ischemia drugs to address the disease's unmet requirements, despite the disease's low visibility and complexity.

Except in Japan, there are no authorized pharmaceutical critical limb ischemia treatment alternatives, creating tremendous potential for investment and research for innovative drugs along with less competition. The present unmet need of the critical limb ischemia market is medications that are safer and more effective in providing an optimal cure. However, some factors restrain the critical limb ischemia market growth.

The disease is being underdiagnosed and undertreated, resulting in greater morbidity, death, and costs. Lack of awareness and other similar diseases challenge the critical limb ischemia market's growth. Pricing and reimbursement rules that are strictly enforced also limit the growth of the critical limb ischemia market along with the failure of drugs in clinical development. Moreover, the availability of surgical procedures may make it difficult for innovative treatments to get a foothold.

Scope of the Critical Limb Ischemia Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2030

2018-2030 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]
Key Critical Limb Ischemia Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation , AnGes, Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Endovascular, Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero), Mercator MedSystems, Inc, Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., New Beta Innovation Limited, BioGenCell Ltd., Abbott Medical Devices, and others

Boston Scientific Corporation AnGes, Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Endovascular, Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero), Mercator MedSystems, Inc, Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., New Beta Innovation Limited, BioGenCell Ltd., Abbott Medical Devices, and others Key Critical Limb Ischemia Therapies/Technologies/Devices : REX-001, Temsirolimus Adventitial Delivery, Collategene, ACP-01, Honedra (CLBS12), RJX (Rejuveinix), YQ23, BGC101, Esprit BTK Device, and others

: REX-001, Temsirolimus Adventitial Delivery, Collategene, ACP-01, Honedra (CLBS12), RJX (Rejuveinix), YQ23, BGC101, Esprit BTK Device, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Critical Limb Ischemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Critical Limb Ischemia current marketed and emerging therapies Critical Limb Ischemia Market Dynamics: Critical Limb Ischemia market drivers and barriers

Critical Limb Ischemia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Critical Limb Ischemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Key Insights 2. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Report Introduction 3. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment and Management 7. Critical Limb Ischemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Critical Limb Ischemia Marketed Drugs 10. Critical Limb Ischemia Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Critical Limb Ischemia Market Analysis 12. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Drivers 16 Critical Limb Ischemia Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

