On the occasion of the European Mobility Expo, Forsee Power will present its service offer in particular for the call for projects "Ecosystems of heavy electric vehicles" - on June 8 at 12 p.m. on its stand C16

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, presents its range of services to facilitate the energy transition of communities, transport operators and bus manufacturers.

On the occasion of the trade show dedicated to public transport, European Mobility Expo, taking place from June 7 to 9 in Paris, Forsee Power unveils its innovative offer of tailor-made services, complementary to its battery solutions for heavy vehicles.

A complete range of services to accelerate the energy transition

A pioneer and European leader in battery systems for buses with more than 1,200 vehicles equipped, Forsee Power has developed, in addition to its ranges of battery solutions, a complete range of innovative services to facilitate each stage of the transition to sustainable electromobility. This offer is based on fifteen years of experience in battery systems for heavy vehicles and a team of experts who study with manufacturers and operators the most advantageous technical and financial models to encourage cities to accelerate their ecological transition.

Forsee Solutions: defining the right electrification concept with vehicle manufacturers and cities, from the battery to the infrastructure and help with integration into the vehicle;

Forsee Field Services: developing preventive maintenance, curative maintenance, providing after-sales and spare parts and hotline;

Forsee Digital: monitoring and analyzing vehicle fleets;

Forsee Academy: training and certifying technicians on Forsee Power batteries;

Forsee Financial Services: acting as a financial advisor and facilitator, relying on a large network of investors.

This set of turnkey services enables public transport operators and transport authorities to meet the challenges of electromobility by covering all stages of the vehicle's lifecycle, from its design to its recycling, with a global technical, economic, and financial approach (aging simulation model, cost database, complete TCO models). The Group has already implemented all or part of these services for customers in France and the United Kingdom.

Supporting manufacturers and operators participating to the "ecosystems of heavy electric vehicles" call for projects organized by ADEME, The French Agency for Ecological Transition

Last February, ADEME launched a call for projects aimed at supporting transport authorities and private carriers in the electrification of their new or retrofitted heavy electric vehicles. A budget of 65 million euros is dedicated to financing infrastructure costs, vehicle acquisition costs (acquisition or long-term rental), a unique opportunity to electrify their bus and coach fleets at a lower cost.

As part of its service offer, Forsee Power supports any actor who owns or operates a bus fleet wishing to participate in this call for projects. The Group is able with the support of its partners to offer an electrification solution that can cover, depending on the needs, the supply of the vehicle, the infrastructure and even network adaptations.

"As part of this call for tenders, Forsee Power is offering a tailor-made service offer with upstream TCO and environmental studies, opportunity studies, a grouping of subsidy offers and personalized support as needed. By offering the TCO and environmental offer free of charge and without obligation, there is no risk for the community, which is contemplating the deployment of electric bus fleets," says Vincent Gautier, Investment Director at Forsee Power.

