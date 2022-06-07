Anzeige
07.06.2022 | 18:01
Magnit notifies on the transactions by the persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit notifies on the transactions by the persons discharging managerial responsibilities 07-Jun-2022 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the persons discharging managerial responsibilities Krasnodar, Russia (June 7, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, notifies on the transactions with the PJSC Magnit securities made by members of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit: Anna Bobrova, Andrey Bodrov, Dmitry Ivanov, Pavel Lokshin, Elena Zhavoronkova, Ruslan Ismailov, Anna Meleshina, Egor Shumilin, Maxim Shchegolev, Yuri Misnik, Fedor Pavlovsky.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     8,256 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     8,256

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Bodrov Andrey Yurievich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     8,109 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     8,109

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Ivanov Dmitry Anatolyevich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     4,141 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     4,141

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Lokshin Pavel Anatolyevich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     1,608 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     1,608

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     8,710 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     8,710

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Ismailov Ruslan Arif Ogly 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     21,646 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     21,646

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Meleshina Anna Yurievna 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     2,481 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     2,481

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     9,171 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     9,171

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Shchegolev Maxim Viktorovich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     5,209 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     5,209

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Misnik Yuri Yurievich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     1,559 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     1,559

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name               Pavlovsky Fedor Olegovich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC 
                        "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price (RUB.)  volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      3,900     1,836 
       Aggregated information    Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume     3,900     1,836

e) Date of the transaction June 6, 2022

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). 
 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  166766 
EQS News ID:  1370353 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370353&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

