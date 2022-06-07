Introducing the SOUNDFORM Immerse, SOUNDFORM Play and SOUNDFORM Nano

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces three new additions to its growing SOUNDFORM audio portfolio the SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds, the SOUNDFORM Play True Wireless Earbuds, and SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless Earbuds for Kids. The new SOUNDFORM solutions fill out Belkin's vast true wireless audio collection, offering wireless earbuds for wide age ranges and at various price points.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005084/en/

Left to right: SOUNDFORM Play, SOUNDFORM Immerse, SOUNDFORM Nano (Photo: Business Wire)

"Since launching the Belkin SOUNDFORM audio line just a few years ago, we introduced a variety of innovative audio solutions ranging from award-winning premium smart speakers to popular kids' headphones," says Melody Tecson, senior director of product management, Belkin. "Our audio team has deep expertise in the acoustic industry and delivers high quality true wireless earbud solutions that will complement day-to-day activities from working out, taking work calls, or studying at home."

SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Announced earlier this year at CES 2022, the SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds are Belkin's top-of-the-line audio solution designed for true audiophiles who value a feature-rich solution and premium listening experience.

Key features:

Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and 3 microphones per earbud filter and eliminate unwanted noise for clearer call quality and an ideal listening experience

Hear-Thru mode enables users to adjust ambient sound levels so they can stay alert of their surroundings

Multipoint connection offers seamless switching between multiple devices

12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets and aptX audio technology offer intensely vivid sounds and truly immersive audio moments

31 hours of battery life 7 hours of playtime per charge for the earbuds, plus another 24 hours of battery in the wireless charging case for uninterrupted talking, listening, and streaming

Locating capabilities with Apple Find My network to locate charging case, and Belkin Ping My Earbuds feature to locate earbuds

Google Fast Pair allows Android phones to instantly connect with a simple tap

Accompanying SOUNDFORM app provides advanced customization features such as personalized EQ settings and adjustable Hear-Thru levels

Qi wireless charging case for quick and easy recharging

IPX5-rated sweat and water resistance

Black and White color options

SOUNDFORM Play True Wireless Earbuds

The SOUNDFORM Play True Wireless Earbuds are the next generation of Belkin's original SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds offering more features such as EQ presets, improved battery life, and four different color options at an affordable price.

Key features:

Dual Beamforming technology with 2 microphones in each earbud reduces environmental noise and provides audio clarity on calls

38 hours of battery life up to 8 hours of playtime for the earbuds, plus 30 hours in the charging case

3 touch-controllable EQ presets for personalized sound

6mm dynamic drivers deliver clear, dependable sound quality

Fast USB-C charging fully charges case and buds in just 1.5 hours

IPX5-rated sweat and water resistance

Intuitive touch controls in both earbuds allows users to tap to skip tracks, answer calls and more

Midnight, Cloud, Petal and Ocean color options

SOUNDFORM Nano? Wireless Earbuds? for Kids

The SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless Earbuds for Kids deliver safe, high-quality sound up to 85dB volume limit, all-day comfort and extended battery life so children ages 7+ can safely listen to audio. The SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless Earbuds join the SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless Headphones in Belkin's audio collection specifically designed for kids.

Key features:

Safe Sound for Kids 85dB volume limit protects young, sensitive hearing from loud sounds

5 different ear tip size options, including extra-extra small, assure a comfortable fit and premium listening experience for smaller ears

24 hours of battery life up to 5 hours of non-stop playtime, with an additional 19 hours of battery life in the charging case

6mm dynamic driver in each earbud makes favorite songs come alive

IPX5 water resistance keeps earbuds safe as kids splash through puddles, dash through light rain, and play carefree

Case and earbuds are fully charged in just 2 hours with the included micro-USB cable

Blue, Pink and White color options

Pricing and Availability

The SOUNDFORM Immerse are now available to order for $179.99 USD on Belkin.com.

The SOUNDFORM Play are now available to order for $59.99 USD on Belkin.com

The SOUNDFORM Nano are now available to order for $49.99 USD on Belkin.com.

Imagery can be found HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005084/en/

Contacts:

Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development

Comms@belkin.com