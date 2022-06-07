Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Rungis, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) hereby informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, at 1:30 pm (CET) at the company's headquarters, 3 bis rue Saarinen, Bâtiment Le Séville, 94528 Rungis Cedex.

In order to promote shareholder dialogue, shareholders are invited to send their questions by email to investors@esi-group.com, until June 24, 2022.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 23, 2022. The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on June 13, 2022.

The information for the meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded from the company's website: https://investors.esi-group.com/shareholders-meeting.

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the above-mentioned Internet address.

Upcoming event

Annual General meeting June 28, 2022 (1h30pm CET)

Half year results 2022 September 7 th , 2022 (6 pm CET)

, 2022 (6 pm CET) Investor's conference September 27th, 2022

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high-stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1,100 people around the world, and reported 2021 sales of €136.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005762/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Verbatee Press Shareholder Relations

Jérôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 05