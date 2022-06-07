Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN code: FR0014007ZB4 ticker: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of treatments for brain diseases (the Company »), informs its shareholders and the financial community that the Company's Ordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Centre Broca Nouvelle Aquitaine, 11 rue Albert Marquet, 33000 Bordeaux

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions as well as the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the meeting, was posted on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo/) on May 23, 2022 (bulletin number 61).

If they are unable to attend the meeting in person, shareholders may exercise their voting rights remotely, before the general meeting

either by sending a proxy to the Company,

or by voting by mail,

by using the form available on www.aelisfarma.com in accordance with the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting published on May 23, 2022, in the BALO.

All documents relating to this General Meeting are available on request from the Company or can be consulted on the Company's website under the heading Investors General Meetings.

In accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions:

any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the general meeting, request that the Company send him the documents provided for in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code. In the event of an express request, such documents may be sent by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision by their authorized intermediary of a certificate of account registration;

any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code at the company's registered office.

Due to the uncertainties resulting from the current context related to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Company may be required to modify, subject to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the procedures for the conduct of, participation in and voting at the General Meeting. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the section of the Company's website dedicated to General Meetings.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). These new molecules hold great potential in the treatment of many brain diseases. CB1-SSi were developed by Aelis Farma on the basis of the discovery of a new natural defense mechanism of the brain made by the team of Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of the Company, when he was Director of the Inserm Magendie Neurocentre in Bordeaux. For these discoveries, Dr. Piazza was awarded the Grand Prix of Inserm, and the Grand Prix of Neurology of the French Academy of Sciences, which are among the most prestigious French awards for medicine and neurology.

Aelis Farma is developing two first-in-class drug candidates that are at the clinical stage, AEF0117 and AEF0217, and has a portfolio of innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other diseases associated with dysregulation of CB1 receptor activity.

AEF0117, which targets the disorders due to excessive cannabis use (addiction and psychosis), has demonstrated efficacy in a phase 2a clinical trial and has entered a phase 2b clinical trial in the United States in the second quarter 2022. Aelis Farma has an exclusive option and license agreement with Indivior PLC, a leading pharmaceutical company in the treatment of addiction, for the development and commercialization of AEF0117 for disorders due to excessive cannabis use. As part of this agreement, Aelis Farma received $30 million (option payment). If Indivior exercises the license option at the end of the phase 2b, Aelis Farma will receive a $100 million license fee (potentially in 2024) and up to $340 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of AEF0117 ranging between 12% and 20%.

AEF0217, which targets various cognitive disorders including those associated with Down syndrome, is progressing successfully in its phase 1 program and could provide the first proof of efficacy in early 2023. This compound has undergone an extensive preclinical proof-of-concept program using highly innovative and highly predictive tests to assess cognitive functions. In this context, AEF0217 has demonstrated its ability to completely reverse deficits in several models of cognitive disorders such as Down syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, as well as in models of certain cognitive deficits associated with aging.

Based in Bordeaux, within the Inserm Magendie Neurocentre, Aelis Farma has a team of 24 highly qualified employees and has benefited from investments from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region, Inserm Transfert Initiative, Bpifrance, regional funds ACI, NACO and Aqui-invest and IRDI Capital Investissement.

For more information: www.aelisfarma.com

ISIN: FR0014007ZB4

Ticker: AELIS

B Compartment of Euronext Paris

Warning

Prospective Data

Some information contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Aelis Farma's current and future strategy and the environment in which Aelis Farma operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of Aelis Farma's registration document approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers on 14 January 2022 under number I.22-003.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and Aelis Farma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or corrections to the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Aelis Farma's control. Actual results could differ materially from those described in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006024/en/

Contacts:

AELIS FARMA

Pier Vincenzo Piazza

Co-founder and CEO

contact@aelisfarma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky/Marine de Fages

Investor Relations

aelis@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

nmerigeau@newcap.fr

+33 1 44 71 94 98