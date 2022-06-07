Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 30 to June 3, 2022:

Code) 30.05.2022 531,003 55.0805 29,247,890.03 XPAR 30.05.2022 173,000 54.8768 9,493,690.55 CEUX 30.05.2022 85,000 54.8910 4,665,735.94 TQEX 30.05.2022 29,000 54.9187 1,592,642.82 AQEU 31.05.2022 424,156 55.6674 23,611,676.56 XPAR 31.05.2022 224,007 55.4991 12,432,180.62 CEUX 31.05.2022 94,767 55.4956 5,259,146.79 TQEX 31.05.2022 66,500 55.5934 3,696,961.70 AQEU 01.06.2022 422,989 54.8031 23,181,096.20 XPAR 01.06.2022 224,781 54.6013 12,273,332.34 CEUX 01.06.2022 99,773 54.6070 5,448,303.91 TQEX 01.06.2022 75,000 54.6296 4,097,216.33 AQEU 02.06.2022 661,064 53.8152 35,575,322.06 XPAR 02.06.2022 135,471 53.7941 7,287,545.07 CEUX 02.06.2022 22,946 53.7844 1,234,137.43 TQEX 02.06.2022 16,787 53.7907 902,983.67 AQEU 03.06.2022 369,546 54.2429 20,045,247.22 XPAR 03.06.2022 124,008 54.2434 6,726,611.27 CEUX 03.06.2022 63,908 54.2038 3,464,054.46 TQEX 03.06.2022 86,511 54.1856 4,687,648.38 AQEU Total 3,930,217 54.6849 214,923,423.35

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

