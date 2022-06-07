Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 30 to June 3, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
30.05.2022
531,003
55.0805
29,247,890.03
XPAR
30.05.2022
173,000
54.8768
9,493,690.55
CEUX
30.05.2022
85,000
54.8910
4,665,735.94
TQEX
30.05.2022
29,000
54.9187
1,592,642.82
AQEU
31.05.2022
424,156
55.6674
23,611,676.56
XPAR
31.05.2022
224,007
55.4991
12,432,180.62
CEUX
31.05.2022
94,767
55.4956
5,259,146.79
TQEX
31.05.2022
66,500
55.5934
3,696,961.70
AQEU
01.06.2022
422,989
54.8031
23,181,096.20
XPAR
01.06.2022
224,781
54.6013
12,273,332.34
CEUX
01.06.2022
99,773
54.6070
5,448,303.91
TQEX
01.06.2022
75,000
54.6296
4,097,216.33
AQEU
02.06.2022
661,064
53.8152
35,575,322.06
XPAR
02.06.2022
135,471
53.7941
7,287,545.07
CEUX
02.06.2022
22,946
53.7844
1,234,137.43
TQEX
02.06.2022
16,787
53.7907
902,983.67
AQEU
03.06.2022
369,546
54.2429
20,045,247.22
XPAR
03.06.2022
124,008
54.2434
6,726,611.27
CEUX
03.06.2022
63,908
54.2038
3,464,054.46
TQEX
03.06.2022
86,511
54.1856
4,687,648.38
AQEU
Total
3,930,217
54.6849
214,923,423.35
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
