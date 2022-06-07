SES-IMAGOTAG: Mattress Firm and SES-imagotag sign U.S. roll-out with the help of Cisco Meraki

Mattress Firm and SES-imagotag sign U.S.

roll-out with the help of Cisco Meraki

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has been selected by Mattress Firm to be their official digital tag provider, digitalizing all their stores in the U.S. Mattress Firm is a leading retailer in North America operating over 2,300 stores in 49 states across the U.S.

With the implementation of VUSION Retail IoT platform in their stores, Mattress Firm will be able to elevate customer and associate experiences, as well as enable them to centrally control, monitor and execute all their prices and markdowns in the VUSION IoT Cloud.

"The VUSION Retail IoT platform will provide immediate benefits in our stores to both our customers and our 6,500 Sleep Experts® across the country. The automated pricing solution will allow us to make price adjustments more quickly and efficiently, which ultimately creates an even more seamless shopping experience," said Jon Sider, Chief Information Officer at Mattress Firm.

The powerful combination of SES-imagotag's VUSION Retail IoT solution and the Cisco Meraki cloud-managed networking platform helps businesses easily scale and enhance customer experiences. With Meraki's ESL integration capabilities and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, SES-imagotag's VUSION solution will help Mattress Firm quickly deploy and activate all its stores within just a few months. As a result, greatly simplifying operations, enhancing customer experiences, and substantially lowering the total cost of the solution for their locations, and contributing to the SES-imagotag Positive Retail initiative.

"In order to take advantage of new technologies and provide excellent customer experiences, global retailers must build agile business models that can scale seamlessly. With the help of Meraki wireless solutions and partners like SES-imagotag in our extensive partner ecosystem, businesses like Mattress Firm can fuel their digital transformation efforts to deliver better outcomes." -- Jayanthi Srinivasan, Director of Product Management, Cisco Meraki

Philippe Bottine, CEO North America at SES-imagotag concluded: "We are thrilled to support Mattress Firm's on-going digitalization of their stores, who are true leaders in their space. Thanks to the VUSION solution developed by SES-imagotag, we help Mattress Firm provide better customer and associate experiences in their stores. We are very much looking forward to expanding our partnership."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com, and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact:

Investor Relations: Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / ses-imagotag@labrador-company.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmpvaZprYmvKxpqfZpiWm2psaWaSm2jFZmOYm5NrlciYcHJgmZpjnJiZZnBlnmVm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74900-ses-imagotag_pr_mattressfirm_final.pdf