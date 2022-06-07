Anzeige
Arix Bioscience PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting 2022

DJ Result of Annual General Meeting 2022

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Result of Annual General Meeting 2022 07-Jun-2022 / 16:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Result of Annual General Meeting 2022

LONDON, 7 June 2022: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), announces that at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") duly convened and held today, all resolutions as set out on the notice of meeting were duly passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website. 

VOTES      TOTAL   % of  VOTES 
No      RESOLUTION                  VOTES FOR %   AGAINST  %   VOTES   ISC  WITHHELD 
                                                    VOTED 
       To receive the Directors' Report and the 
1       accounts of the Company for the year ended  63,669,622 99.99% 5,609   0.01% 63,675,231 49.29% 10,853 
       31 December 2021 
2       To approve the Directors' Remuneration    63,589,770 99.90% 65,188  0.10% 63,654,958 49.28% 31,126 
       Policy 
3       To approve the Directors' Remuneration    60,232,861 94.62% 3,422,747 5.38% 63,655,608 49.28% 30,476 
       Report 
4       To re-elect Peregrine Moncreiffe as a    60,068,424 94.35% 3,599,164 5.65% 63,667,588 49.29% 18,496 
       Director 
5       To re-elect Maureen O'Connell as a Director 59,600,160 93.61% 4,068,028 6.39% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 
6       To re-elect Isaac Kohlberg as a Director   63,450,417 99.66% 217,771  0.34% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 
7       To re-elect Robert Lyne as a Director    63,451,455 99.66% 216,733  0.34% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 
8       To elect Sir Michael Bunbury as a Director  60,231,844 94.60% 3,436,344 5.40% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 
9       To appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the    63,659,891 99.98% 12,947  0.02% 63,672,838 49.29% 13,246 
       Company 
       To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of 
10      the Company to fix the auditor's       63,667,766 99.99% 4,772   0.01% 63,672,538 49.29% 13,546 
       remuneration 
11      To authorise the Directors to allot shares  63,632,590 99.94% 40,130  0.06% 63,672,720 49.29% 13,364 
12      Authority to disapply statutory pre- emption 58,648,467 92.11% 5,021,253 7.89% 63,669,720 49.29% 16,364 
       rights 
13      Additional authority to disapply statutory  58,653,953 92.12% 5,015,767 7.88% 63,669,720 49.29% 16,364 
       pre- emption rights 
14      To authorise the Company to purchase its own 63,648,630 99.96% 22,560  0.04% 63,671,190 49.29% 14,894 
       shares 
       Authority to call a general meeting, other 
15      than an annual general meeting, on not less 63,666,745 99.99% 8,786   0.01% 63,675,531 49.29% 10,553 
       than 14 clear days' notice

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 12 May 2022, which is available on Arix investor relations website.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

