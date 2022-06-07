The "Netherlands Rainwater Harvesting Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands rainwater harvesting market attained a value of about USD 15.58 million in 2021. Aided by increasing awareness about water conservation, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of nearly USD 20.35 million by 2027.

Rainwater harvesting is defined as a method of reusing rainwater through accumulation and deposition from an impervious surface such as roof, tank, or cistern. The main purpose of this technique is to maximise the water conservation and to avoid wastage to meet the demand for water. Rainwater harvesting systems can use complex structures such as pumps and purification systems or can use simple rain barrels.

Netherlands is endowed with an abundant fresh water supply, however, occasional water shortages in summers can lead to poor harvests and can adversely affect the agriculture sector. Hence, the stringent government regulations aimed towards increasing the self-sufficiency, as well as enhancing the public water supply system of Netherlands, are propelling the market growth.

Over the forecast period, the increasing concerns pertaining to drought in the country due to climate change are likely to encourage the population towards conserving rainwater. Thus, the increasing adoption of rainwater harvesting in the residential sector of Netherlands is anticipated to aid the market growth in the coming years.

The key trends in the rainwater harvesting market in Netherlands include the increasing emphasis on strategic partnership and cooperation in the country to facilitate various water conservation projects. In December 2021, embassy of Netherlands announced the signing of a partnership with Inter Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management (INWRDAM) to implement a 3-year project on rainwater harvesting.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of rainwater harvesting in the commercial sector, owing to the rapid expansion of business activities and construction of airports, is likely to be a crucial trend in the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

GEP Water BV

MetroPolder Company

Aqua-Aero WaterSystems BV

FieldFactors BV

