07.06.2022
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Issue of Equity

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Issue of Equity 07-Jun-2022 / 18:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 June 2022

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Issue of Equity

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 7 June 2022, it sold from treasury at a premium to the last published net asset value 400,000 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") for cash at a price of 99.40 pence per Ordinary Share. The new Ordinary Shares were credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 142,788,022 excluding 1,957,749 held in treasury.

The above figure (142,788,022) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries: 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc      07709 516 048 
Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary 
 
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts          0203 100 0000 
Neil Morgan 
 
Chris Mills

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  166774 
EQS News ID:  1370441 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2022 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

