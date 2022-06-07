Global Ureteral Stents Market to Surpass US$ 828.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ureteral stents market is estimated to be valued at US$ 498.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ureteral stents Market:

Increasing product clearance by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the global ureteral stents market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on May 2, 2022, The Department of Urology, University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland, in collaboration announced that they received 510 k clearance for relief stent from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This FDA clearance can allow the relief stent to be marketed in the U.S. for patients suffering from kidney stones and other issues causing difficulty with drainage of kidney.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in low and middle income countries is expected drive the global ureteral stents market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on February 25, 2022, an article published in PLOS One, a scientific journal, stated that a study conducted for the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases from 2011 to 2021 found that the average prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3-5 in 14 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia including Thailand, India, and Malaysia, was 11.2%.In upper-middle income countries such as China and Turkey, the prevalence of CKD stages 3-5 was 9.8%, whereas in lower-middle income nations such as Philippines and Pakistan, it was 6.4%.

Key players operating in the global ureteral stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Allium Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, LP., Olympus America, Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and company, Richard Wolf GmbH, Merit Medical Systems, Biomerics , HydrUStent SA, TAEWOONG, and Applied Medical Resources Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Product Type:

Double Pigtail Stents



Multiloop Stents

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Material Type:



Metal Stents



Polymer Stents



Silicone Ureteral Stents





Hybrid Ureteral Stents





Polyurethane Ureteral Stents

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Application:



Kidney Stones



Ureteroscopy





Lithotripsy





Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy



Kidney Transplantation



Urinary Incontinence



Tumors



Others

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by End User:

Hospitals



Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Ureteral Stents Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

