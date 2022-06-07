Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
PR Newswire
07.06.2022 | 20:03
Global Ureteral Stents Market to Surpass US$ 828.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ureteral stents market is estimated to be valued at US$ 498.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ureteral stents Market:

Increasing product clearance by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the global ureteral stents market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on May 2, 2022, The Department of Urology, University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland, in collaboration announced that they received 510 k clearance for relief stent from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This FDA clearance can allow the relief stent to be marketed in the U.S. for patients suffering from kidney stones and other issues causing difficulty with drainage of kidney.

Request Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2172

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in low and middle income countries is expected drive the global ureteral stents market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on February 25, 2022, an article published in PLOS One, a scientific journal, stated that a study conducted for the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases from 2011 to 2021 found that the average prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3-5 in 14 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia including Thailand, India, and Malaysia, was 11.2%.In upper-middle income countries such as China and Turkey, the prevalence of CKD stages 3-5 was 9.8%, whereas in lower-middle income nations such as Philippines and Pakistan, it was 6.4%.

Key players operating in the global ureteral stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Allium Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, LP., Olympus America, Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and company, Richard Wolf GmbH, Merit Medical Systems, Biomerics , HydrUStent SA, TAEWOONG, and Applied Medical Resources Corporation.

Request for Customization at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2172

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Product Type:

    • Double Pigtail Stents
    • Multiloop Stents

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Material Type:

    • Metal Stents
    • Polymer Stents
      • Silicone Ureteral Stents
      • Hybrid Ureteral Stents
      • Polyurethane Ureteral Stents

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Application:

    • Kidney Stones
      • Ureteroscopy
      • Lithotripsy
      • Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
    • Kidney Transplantation
    • Urinary Incontinence
    • Tumors
    • Others

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by End User:

    • Hospitals
    • Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Ureteral Stents Market, By Region:

    • North America
      • By Country:
        • U.S.
        • Canada
    • Europe
      • By Country:
        • U.K.
        • Germany
        • Italy
        • France
        • Spain
        • Russia
        • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • By Country:
        • China
        • India
        • Japan
        • ASEAN
        • Australia
        • South Korea
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
      • By Country:
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa
      • By Country:
        • GCC Countries
        • Israel
        • South Africa
        • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2172

Find related trending report below:

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner - Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

