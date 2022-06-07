Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (CSE: EAP) (the "Company"), a Vancouver-based fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its corporate name to "Hero Innovation Group Inc." In connection with the name change, the Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will change from "EAP" to "HRO".

The Company expects its common shares to commence trading under the new name and symbol on or about June 10, 2022. The new ISIN and CUSIP associated with the common shares are CA42771M1005 and 42771M100, respectively.

The name change reflects the Company's growth and innovation towards delivering innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers whose parents demand safety, security and peace of mind while promoting financial literacy for the future. Since its start in 2017, the Company has been continually diversifying its products and services to address specific unmet needs of the youth demographic. At the same time, it is delivering a unique service to the North American market with its flagship brands - Hero Financials & SideKick.

"Our company is at the forefront of fintech innovation," said Peter MacKay, CEO of Hero Innovation Group. "Hero is the new name, but our mission and purpose of empowering the younger generation of consumers with meaningful tools as they embark on their financial independence journey remain the same."

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Markus Westerholz, as its Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Westerholz brings over 20 years of experience in software development to the team. He is passionate about designing highly scalable, well maintainable systems, building strong, self-reliant teams and creating efficient work processes to tie it all together. A former CTO of Venzee Technologies, Markus has built and led teams that have delivered successful solutions for a wide range of industries, such as asset management for gaming, heavy industry cost calculation systems, cloud-based solutions for digital asset management and modern supply chain challenges.

Markus has received various certifications from the British Columbia Institute of Technology's Computer Science Program and Cloud Vendors such as AWS.

About Hero Innovation Group Inc.

Hero Innovation Group Inc. (formerly, Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.) is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Through its flagship product, SideKick, introduced in 2018, the company identified unmet needs in the market within specific demographics, such as international students in Canada, and delivered a product to address those needs. Hero Financials, the Company's latest product, is targeted at parents, kids and young adults across Canada. With financial literacy at the forefront of the company's values and a plethora of advanced proprietary technology features, Hero Financials prepares kids to become financially smart adults through a variety of financial literacy tools.

To learn more about Hero Group's products and services, visit www.heroinnovationgroup.com.

