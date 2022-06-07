Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - At a press conference, Aldwin Callen's Co-founder, Mr. Aldwin Arthur Rafferty announced that Head of Asset & Wealth Management Mr. William Peter Holt has stepped down for personal reasons.

"I am pleased with the progress that has been made at Aldwin Callen to strengthen the department during the time and I'd like to thank the team for their support," stated Mr. Holt.

"On behalf of the company, we want to thank Mr. Holt for his leadership, expertise and support and we wish him and his family the best in future endeavors. His relentless energy and thoughtful leadership has continued to help guide the positive transformation of our company. The board has plans to fill this seat and after a rigorous and wide-ranging selection process, the board is delighted to announce that a shortlist of internal candidates is currently being negotiated and each one of the names that have been put forward has had a stellar career thus far, and their accomplishments stand as testament to that. Based on the service and returns they have demonstrated for their clients, we as a financial institution have set a high standard for what is expected in the industry stated Mr. Rafferty."

Aldwin Callen to introduce New Mobile App to help clients connect with their financial advisor.

Aldwin Callen has revealed that they are now in the early phases of research and development of their own mobile application and expect to debut the product in the fourth quarter of 2022. Clients will be able to use their Aldwin Callen mobile app to scan and send paper documents to their financial advisors to make the financial lives of their clients easier and more secure.

Aldwin Arthur Rafferty stated, "Our clients are on the move, and they carry their financial life with them. By integrating our bespoke solutions approach with our new technology platform, we enable clients to interact with their financial advisors, view their whole financial picture, and receive clear recommendations and continuing guidance as their lives and the markets evolve. Through the Aldwin Callen mobile app, clients may log in using fingerprint or face recognition, examine account holdings, and access a vast array of investing opportunities, including notifications and security screensavers.

Aldwin Callen

About Aldwin Callen

Aldwin Callen tailors its financial services and investment solutions to each client's requirements. Aldwin Callen's expertise, excitement, and solutions help clients succeed and be satisfied.

www.aldwincallen.com

Aldwin Callen

U town tower B221, New Taipei City, Xizhi Distric. Taiwan

(+886) 2770 36537 4657

