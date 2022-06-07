The Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media, "Kommission für Jugendmedienschutz" (KJM), has today given a positive assessment of Incode Technologies as a further solution for age verification. According to KJM Chairman Dr. Marc Jan Eumann, "Age verification systems are becoming more and more established and are becoming the new standard. This is positive for the protection of children and young people in the media and offers legal certainty to the providers."

Incode Technologies' solution verifies the users' age by validating their ID card against a selfie. The solution provides visual guides to the user to ensure the ID card is centered before automating the capture of the ID document. It then automates the capture of the selfie for the user, again providing visual cues to ensure the user's face is centered and the best photo is taken. Once this is complete, Incode's ID Validation microservice recognizes and classifies the document, performs tests to confirm authenticity and generates a score for the ID presented.

Ricardo Amper, CEO, Incode says: "At Incode, we are creating trust in the digital world by making it easier, faster and more secure for people to verify and validate their identity globally, including and across Europe. The German State Treaty on Gambling Regulation (Glücksspiel Regulierung Staatsvertrag GlüNeuRStv) is now critical for the German market. Gaming operators are now turning to age verification providers that have achieved KJM approval, and so we're delighted that the KJM have given us a positive ruling on our application. With this successful KJM review, Incode Technologies will be able to protect minors in Germany, specifically reducing underage gambling, while at the same time improving sign-up rates for eligible players

"While meeting AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance requirements, operators also want their customers to have a smooth, secure, and frictionless sign-up and age verification experience that is simple and intuitive," adds Amper. Incode's advanced identity verification platform does just that while dramatically reducing fraud, ensuring user privacy, and simplifying onboarding."

He continues: "Age verification online is an area that currently a lacks stringent protocols and where trust is being assumed or exploited. As the online economy continues to boom and the world generally becomes more digital, businesses need to have legal certainty that all their users are of appropriate age to consume their content. Current age verification solutions are not working, and we can fix that."

About KJM:

The Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media is an organisation within the State Media Authorities and an expert committee consisting of representatives of the Federal Government and the Lander. In Germany, the KJM is the central supervisory body for the protection of minors in private broadcasting and online.

Further information on the Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media (KJM) and its members can be found here.

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode's end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with a number of the world's biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006257/en/

Contacts:

prforincode@bospar.com