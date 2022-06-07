Cyren Ltd: Cyren Announces Divestment to Enable Focus on Strategic Growth Opportunities

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of inbox security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its legacy Secure Email Gateway business to Content Services Group GmbH for €10,000,000 in cash. The purchase price is subject to certain adjustments and the transaction is expected to close prior to August 31, 2022, with customary closing conditions. The divestment will enable Cyren to focus on its best strategic growth opportunities to deliver optimal value to its customers and shareholders.

"This transaction is fully aligned with our strategy to focus our efforts and resources on products and market opportunities that we believe offer the best growth opportunities for Cyren," said Brett Jackson, Cyren's Chief Executive Officer. "The proceeds from this transaction will strengthen our balance sheet, allow us to fund additional growth-related investments and streamline our product line and overall business. We believe that Content Services Group is a good strategic fit for this business, will be a good home for our team members associated with the business, and is committed to continuing to support the products and customers.



Cyren will use the proceeds to expand go-to-market activities relating to its anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security, and its core Threat Intelligence Services. New bookings associated with these products have been growing in recent quarters and Cyren believes it is time to accelerate investments in these two market opportunities.

For Cyren Inbox Security and Threat Intelligence Services customers, there will be no changes to points of contact, service levels or product efficacy as a result of this divestment. Cyren secure email gateway customers (Cyren Email Security, eXpurgate) will receive ongoing communications from Cyren account managers and support teams to ensure a smooth transition, post-closing, to Content Services Group, with no disruption to service or support.

About Cyren

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) protects more than a 1 billion users around the world from sophisticated and emerging email-, malware-, and web-based cyber-attacks every day. Our embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and inbox security solutions help enterprise, service providers, and technology companies prevent breaches and eliminate countless hours of incident response. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

