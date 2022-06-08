Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods ("CPG") leader uniquely positioned in both the OTC non-infused and licensed cannabis-infused segments with a focus on health and wellness products, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has authorized a change in the Company's name from "Harvest One Cannabis Inc." to "Delivra Health Brands Inc." (the "Name Change"), subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

In connection with the Name Change, it is anticipated that trading of the Company's common shares will commence under a new ticker symbol. Securityholders of the Company holding securities in the Company's prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the Name Change. Further details regarding the Name Change, including the effective date of the Name Change and the new ticker symbol of the Company, will be announced in due course.

"The last two years have been transformative for the Company as we successfully navigated many difficult challenges to reshape the Company by focusing on health and wellness solutions. Effecting the Name Change is a logical next step for us, after completing a successful strategic review, placing the Company in a much stronger position to execute on its strategic priorities and deliver consistent growth for shareholders. The new name will be our flagship to remind us of our commitment to deliver health and wellness solutions, and will be backed by robust product development. While the Name Change undergoes regulatory review, we will be working diligently to share our new corporate values to reflect the new identity of the Company. We are proud of all the changes that we have made over the last 24 months, as the outcome of a unique hybrid business model commercializing both infused and non-infused products through our established consumer brands of Dream Water TM and LivRelief TM, is relevant for the future of our health and wellness businesses," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis-infused and non-infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on solutions for sleeplessness and pain, resulting in the reduction of fatigue and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space which is commercializing both cannabis-infused and non-infused products. Harvest One has established an impressive track record in product innovation, branding, marketing and distribution through its portfolio of CPG brands. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries; Dream Water TM Global and LivRelief TM. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the completion of the Name Change, receipt of regulatory approvals for the Name Change, the change of ticker symbol for the Company, updates to the corporate values of the Company, and the future of the Company's health and wellness businesses.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated May 30, 2022, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126824