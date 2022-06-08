IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Agreement/Agreement
IGEA PHARMA HAS SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH LMH-AN INDUSTRIAL HOLDING COMPANY-FOR A EURO 6.000.000 COMMITTMENT TO FUND THE COMPLETION OF ITS SWISS CBD EXTRACTION FACILITY.
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 8th June 2022. Today IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) has signed a preliminary agreement with LMH Spa for a Euro 6.000.000 commitment to fund the completion of its GMP-Pharma CBD extraction facility owned through its joint-venture Blue Sky Swisse S.A.
Vincenzo Moccia CEO said: "In the last few months IGEA has been focused on securing funding for the successful development of its CO2 supercritical extraction plant. After the completion of the business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd, the Company is now ready to enter the next phase thanks to LMH - a holding specialized in the industrial development in the Food&Beverage, Healthcare and Fashion&Design sectors".
Francesco Marangon Head of Private Equity of LMH said: "We have been positively impressed by the scientific knowledge base behind the industrial plan and the overall quality of the management team of IGEA, and we are committed to support the Company in the long term by providing not only capital but valuable strategic advisory in order to reach a true global standing".
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
