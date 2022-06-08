The Barber Shop Marketing Brings Home Trio of Telly Awards

North Texas Marketing and Advertising Agency Keeps Creativity Front-and-Center

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / The Barber Shop Marketing, heralded as one of the best full-service Marketing and Advertising agencies in North Texas, announced their win of three Telly Awards for Television Excellence.

Representing an industry benchmark for unique and compelling content, the 43rd Annual Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a diverse selection of video and television leaders from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.

David Adkins, Creative Director of The Barber Shop Marketing, and Taylor Loyd, Producer, helmed the award-winning works:

Dallas Truck World Contest is a Bronze Winner in Local TV - Automotive: LINK

is a Bronze Winner in Local TV - Automotive: LINK Berkeys: Disposal Disaster is a Bronze Winner in Local TV - Professional Services: LINK

is a Bronze Winner in Local TV - Professional Services: LINK Turtle Creek Association is a Bronze Winner in Non-Broadcast - Not-for-profit: LINK

Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

Upon news of the awards, Adkins said, "Being awarded Tellys for local TV as well as non-broadcast, we are thrilled to celebrate this success in the new era of the moving image on and offline. When we are telling stories across multiple formats, we have the freedom and challenge of putting our best feet forward on behalf of our clients and the brands we represent."

"Year after year, we are firmly dedicated to producing high-quality and engaging commercials and content to share with the community and deliver results for our clients. Recognition from prestigious awards, like the Tellys, motivates the entire team at The Barber Shop Marketing to not only continue to deliver quality with purpose but energizes our continued drive for success and excellence in the work we provide to the businesses we serve," said Amy Hall Phyfer, President of The Barber Shop Marketing.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and Independent Filmmaker Project.

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Uplift Education, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, Yo!Quiero, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing,For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

