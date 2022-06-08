- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse provides trading update.
- • Credit Suisse says market conditions so far in the second quarter of 2022 have remained challenging
- • Credit Suisse says Investment Bank advisory revenues have been resilient and GTS revenues, compared to last year, have benefited from the higher volatility
- • Credit Suisse: continued low levels of capital markets issuance and the widening in credit spreads depressed the financial performance of this division in April and May
- • Credit Suisse says Investment Bank likely to lead to a loss for this division as well as a loss for the Group in the second quarter of 2022
- • Credit Suisse accelerating our cost initiatives across the Group with the aim of maximizing savings from 2023
- • Credit Suisse to operate with a Group CET1 ratio of around 13.5% in the near-term
