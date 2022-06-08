Hexagon Purus ASA: Hexagon Purus included in Euronext Tech Leaders

(Oslo, 8 June 2022) Hexagon Purus, a world leading supplier of zero emission mobility solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion into Euronext Tech Leaders. Euronext Tech Leaders is a new initiative from Euronext for leading, high-growth tech companies.

Euronext Tech Leaders builds on Euronext's longstanding commitment to technology and includes more than 100 companies representing approximately EUR 1 trillion of market capitalization.

Euronext will introduce an index tracking the performance of the companies in Euronext Tech Leaders. Euronext Tech Leaders are innovative companies with technology in their DNA, which either are leaders in their field or have a particularly strong growth profile.

The initiative complements Euronext's existing tech offering with the ambition to strengthen the European tech sector and accelerate the growth of the next generation of Tech Leaders. As a Euronext Tech Leader, Hexagon Purus will benefit from the suite of services developed by Euronext and its partners to support participants along their listing journey.

"We are excited to be included in Euronext Tech Leaders together with a group of high-quality tech companies", says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. "This is a strong validation of our zero-emission mobility technology and the competitiveness of our offering".

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.