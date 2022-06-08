DXC Technology Company: DXC Boosts Connectivity for Space Exploration

Five-year network services contract strengthens connectivity and collaboration across the European Space Agency

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been awarded a multi-year contract to deliver network and security services to provide the European Space Agency (ESA)'s international workforce of scientists, engineers and IT specialists with scalable and secure network services enabling them to collaborate seamlessly from anywhere on their space activities.

Through the agreement, DXC will contribute to ESA's work to develop Europe's space capability, helping enable missions that study the Universe, explore our Solar System and orbit Earth, obtaining crucial data that allow us to monitor and mitigate the effects of climate change.

DXC will help transform ESA's terrestrial network environment with the latest software-defined network technology designed to improve network scalability, performance, and security. As a result, ESA's global workforce will collaborate more efficiently with colleagues and international partners on some of the world's leading science and exploration missions. In parallel, the implementation of DXC's Platform X, a new data-driven intelligent automation platform, will enable ESA to achieve a state of silent operations for its network and security systems.

"We are proud to extend our successful, 14-year relationship with ESA," said Chris Halbard, EMEA President, DXC Technology. "This is the ultimate example of 'mission-critical' and how a leading global organization relies on our experts and solutions for research which is literally critical to the future of the world."

Filippo Angelucci, ESA's Chief Information Officer, said: "Ensuring reliable core IT services to our user community has helped us operate without interruptions during the Covid-19 crisis. However, the new normal has also accelerated the pace of change within the Agency and the demand for more advanced and secure infrastructure."

"We expect DXC to work with us to further accelerate our IT transformation toward more flexible and secure platforms to support our user communities in their relentless quest for innovative solutions."

DXC's Global Network Services, including campus and geographical area networks, remote access, network security solutions and services and service management integration via DXC's Platform X, will enable ESA to manage highly complex projects with confidential data to support the next chapter of space exploration and create new markets for space technologies.

