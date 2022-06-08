Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
WKN: A1CWV5 ISIN: SE0003036821 Ticker-Symbol: 23W 
Frankfurt
08.06.22
11:07 Uhr
0,180 Euro
+0,002
+1,01 %
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2022 | 11:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Speqta AB (285/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Speqta AB's annual general meeting, held on 25
May, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 9, 2022. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SPEQT       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0003036821    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 8, 2022    
New ISIN code:                SE0017937279    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 9, 2022    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
