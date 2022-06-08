2022 Promega Corporate Responsibility Report shows investments in solar arrays led to ten-fold increase in renewable energy usage in last three years

Promega Corporation now draws over 20% of its global electricity from renewable sources. The 2022 Promega Corporate Responsibility Report, released today, details how the biotechnology company's investments in solar arrays have led to a ten-fold increase in renewable energy usage in the last three years. The report also outlines how Promega continues to support its employees and local communities while developing technologies aimed at improving human life through scientific advancement.

Investing in Renewable Energy

Minimizing electricity usage at all Promega branch, distribution and manufacturing locations around the world is primary since the company has a goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50% as indexed to revenue by 2030. Electricity makes up nearly half of Promega emissions.

The company's three largest solar arrays, all located on the main Madison, Wisconsin campus, generate over 2 million kWh annually. Promega also partnered last year with Madison Gas Electric's O'Brien Solar Fields project to supply Promega with renewable energy to power more than 10% of its annual electrical consumption. Additional Promega facilities around the world generate or purchase renewable energy, including branch offices in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Even with two significant new facilities coming online in the past year in Madison, and including the energy used by employees working remotely, Promega has reduced its electricity usage by 23% since 2019, as indexed to revenue. Recent investments to maximize energy efficiency include a central utility plant that reduces energy needed for chilled water and retrofits for LED lighting on the Promega campus.

"As a company with a 100-year vision, sustainable growth is our priority and our opportunity to integrate into our facilities and operations the environmental best practices from around the world that will better position Promega for the future," says Corey Meek, Promega Corporate Responsibility Program Manager. "The outcomes we are achieving are significant and due to the efforts and passions of Promega employees around the globe."

Prioritizing Science, Employees and Communities

In addition to reporting key sustainability metrics, the 2022 Promega Corporate Responsibility Report details the company's initiatives and outcomes over the last year supporting scientific discovery, employee wellbeing, and global communities. Some highlights include:

In 2021, Promega received FDA clearance for the OncoMate MSI Dx Analysis System for determining microsatellite instability (MSI) status in colorectal tumors. The MSI biomarker is important for identifying patients who would benefit from additional testing to diagnose Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that increases the risk of developing colorectal and other cancers.

for determining microsatellite instability (MSI) status in colorectal tumors. The MSI biomarker is important for identifying patients who would benefit from additional testing to diagnose Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that increases the risk of developing colorectal and other cancers. Promega was named a Top Workplace USA and Regional (Madison, Wisconsin) award winner . The recognition is based solely on employee engagement surveys compiled by research firm Energage. Feedback from Promega employees showed that support of work-life flexibility is the company's strongest culture driver.

. The recognition is based solely on employee engagement surveys compiled by research firm Energage. Feedback from Promega employees showed that support of work-life flexibility is the company's strongest culture driver. Promega fuels the advancement of science around the world through support of initiatives such as the annual International Genetically Engineered Machines (iGEM) competition (global), Marine Biological Laboratory (US), the National Young Researchers Prize (France), and the Promega Innovation Award (China), to name a few.

Promega Corporate Responsibility

Promega has integrated corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices since its founding in 1978. For the last 14 years, the company's annual Corporate Responsibility Report has documented how the global biotechnology manufacturer continues to align these practices with positive social, environmental and business outcomes.

Read the entire 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report PDF here. Explore the Promega Corporate Responsibility website at www.promega.com/responsibility

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com and connect with Promega on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and the Promega Connections blog.

