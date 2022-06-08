Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Announces Update to Insider Purchases

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on recent insider purchases, through a series of transactions conducted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Robert Hinchcliffe, President, CEO and Director, acquired an aggregate 1,074,500 common shares of the Company in the past 12 months including 350,000 this quarter. Michael Sutton, VP of Exploration and Director, acquired a total of 255,000 common shares in 2022, including 245,000 this quarter. Joseph Cartafalsa, Director, acquired a total of 250,770 common shares of the Company in the past 12 months, including 48,250 this quarter.

As a result, Mr. Hinchcliffe now owns a total of 15,642,740 common shares of Galway, representing approximately 7.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Overall, since Galway's shares began trading in 2013, Mr. Hinchcliffe has purchased 8.3 million shares in the open market, 4.7 million shares via private placements and 1.3 million shares acquired through the exercise of warrants and options.

Mr. Sutton owns a total of 1,912,673 shares, including 835,000 shares purchased in the open market, 697,674 shares via private placement and 250,000 shares acquired through the exercise of warrants. Mr. Cartafalsa currently owns a total of 2,235,858 shares, including 1,672,373 shares purchased in the open market, 544,117 shares via private placement and 225,000 shares acquired through the exercise of warrants.

The securities held by Mr. Hinchcliffe, Mr. Cartafalsa and Mr. Sutton are for investment purposes and they may vary their holdings of securities as investment conditions warrant.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada, Clarence Stream, an important new gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade precious metals rich polymetallic VMS mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after the successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company.

