Ecofin Expands its Global Renewables Infrastructure Offerings with UCITS Fund

The Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund (EGRIU) offers an additional vehicle for investor access and expands Ecofin's current suite of sustainability and impact UCITS funds.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Ecofin, the sustainable investment firm, is pleased to announce the availability of the Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund (EGRIU), focused on the rapidly growing migration of investment into renewable and related clean electricity infrastructure as a means to reduce global CO2 emissions.

Launched on December 31, 2021, EGRIU invests in listed companies that own, develop or operate renewable electricity technology plants and systems, and related infrastructure investments. EGRIU seeks to provide a measurable decarbonization benefit by investing in companies riding on the high demand growth for clean electricity. The portfolio has a goal of generating long-term total returns through investment in sustainable initiatives in low-carbon power generation assets derived from a combination of capital appreciation and income over time.

"Our investment team's experience in managing assets in this manner for over six years is a competitive advantage and based on historic calculations of the Strategy composite, we were able to deliver double-digit annualized returns with lower risk than the market1, while providing a measurable decarbonization impact," said Michel Sznajer, Portfolio Manager.

"In contrast with electricity costs generated with conventional fuels, renewable and clean electricity costs remain in a structural downward trend and are a key element of the solution to the energy crisis the world is experiencing," said Matt Breidert, Senior Portfolio Manager. "This Strategy offers investors an opportunity to capitalize on the long shift towards clean electricity growing its share within the global energy mix."

Key reasons to invest:

Access to the fast-growing decarbonization theme

Investment team has historically delivered strong performance with lower risk than the market 1

Measurable impact on emissions reductions; AA ESG rating from MSCI (as 31 March 2022)

"We are putting capital to work alongside significant anticipated growth with intentions to optimize risk-adjusted returns to investors and maximize the measurable impact to society," said Brent Newcomb, President - Ecofin. "With our Global Renewables Infrastructure Strategy composite history, launch of our U.S. 40-Act Fund last year, and expansion into a UCITS wrapper, we have a well-rounded base for investors across the global to access our strategy."

Please click here to view more information on the Fund.

1Market refers to the MSCI ACWI Index and S&P Global Infrastructure Index. Source: Bloomberg and Ecofin Advisors Limited.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors' impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). To learn more, please visit www.ecofininvest.com.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Investments in the Fund should only be made following receipt of a copy of the full Prospectus, current Fund Supplement and relevant KIID, which may be obtained by contacting the Fund's Management Company, Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) Limited and they are also available here on the Ecofin website under UCITS. A subscription form can also be obtained from Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) Limited.

This document is being issued by Ecofin Advisors Limited (Ecofin UK) in relation to the Fund which it manages. Ecofin UK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an investment advisor. Ecofin UK is a part of TortoiseEcofin.

This document is being issued inside and outside the United Kingdom by Ecofin UK. The Fund has not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or the securities laws of any of the states of the U.S. The Fund may not be offered, sold, or delivered directly or indirectly, to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons defined in the Securities Act of 1933 as amended.

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe or purchase, any shares in the Fund nor shall it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract thereof. Recipients of this document who intend to apply for or purchase shares are reminded that any such application or purchase may be made solely on the basis of the information and opinions contained in the Fund Prospectus, Fund Supplement and KIIDs, which may be different from the information and opinions contained in this document.

The information and opinions contained in this document are for background purposes only and do not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information or opinions contained in this document or their accuracy or completeness. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document by Ecofin UK, and no liability is accepted by Ecofin UK for the accuracy or completeness of any such information or opinions. Neither Ecofin UK nor any of its affiliates, directors, officers or employees will be liable or have any responsibility of any kind for any loss or damage that any person may incur resulting from the use of this information.

This material is being circulated by Ecofin UK on a confidential basis. The information contained herein is confidential to such person and is not to be disclosed to any other person, nor copied or reproduced, in any form, in whole or in part, without the prior consent of Ecofin UK.

