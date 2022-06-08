Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to the global Capital Markets, has announced the successful go-live transition to new facilities at Euronext Aruba IT3 datacentre in Bergamo, Italy.

As one of the leading service providers for trading access to Euronext Equities, Derivatives, Indices, Oslo Bors, and Euronext Dublin, Options worked closely with the exchange to successfully manage the migration of over 70 clients across their raw and normalised platforms both in Colo and remote data centres in Europe and the US.

Providing instant access to high-performance, ultra-low-latency technology via layer one or low-latency layer three ports, and colocating clients in Aruba IT3, Options also facilitates access to this prestigious exchange for clients connecting from other global locations via Options' high-performance trading network.

Options' VP of Managed Colocation, Shamir Parmar, said, "We are very pleased to announce a successful go-live for all Options clients trading the Euronext markets in its new facility in Bergamo. We have worked closely with the exchange on their migration plans, ensuring numerous partners and our clients experienced a seamless transition to Bergamo. This has been a huge undertaking by our team, and the experience gained leaves us in excellent shape for the upcoming Borsa Italiana and London Stock Exchange migrations."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of announcements for Options, including the recent launch of Quantify and Data Store, and achieving VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and Auckland, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

