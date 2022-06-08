The Global Media Platform makes a series of new hires across North America including VP Multicultural, VP of Strategic Accounts, and VP of Insights

Teads, The Global Media Platform, today announces a series of senior new appointments and promotions across North America as the company scales its business operations and solutions.

Jennifer Werner joins the company as VP Southeast to lead Teads' mid-market sales teams for the East, covering the Southeast, DC, and Boston markets. Neala Brown joins as VP of Insights, and will be responsible for identifying business-driven, strategic insights through research, analytics, measurement, and data.

Also joining Teads is Matthew Harris as VP Multicultural. Harris brings with him more than 20+ years of experience to oversee Teads multicultural practice as part of the company's focus on responsible advertising in premium, brand-safe environments. Charles Lucterhand joins as VP of Strategic Accounts to manage client relationships and verticalized solutions across strategic accounts. Lastly, Marc Sutter, VP Enterprise Sales who will be responsible for leading commercial and product strategy for Teads Ad Manager.

This series of new appointments supports the company's key initiatives across strategic client and agency relationships, while enabling Teads to further its growth and focus on providing greater resources and services.The company is looking to bolster its employees across all departments throughout 2022, with plans to increase its staff by 19% in the US to meet growing demand.

As well as several new hires, Teads has made a number of promotions throughout North America; Jennifer Lockhart, SVP Sales WC, Max Liebson and Fiona McIndoe as VP East, Maria McCarthy and Andrew Robinson as VP Midwest, Josefina Schmella and Ann Damele have both been promoted to VP West, and Brett McCarrick and Jessica Curry have both moved to the position of VP Performance, US and VP Agency Development, respectively.

This follows the news that Natalie Bastian has joined the company as Global Chief Marketing Officer, alongside Karen Wang who has been appointed Managing Director, Canada for Teads' North American business.

Monique Pintarelli, CRO of Teads adds: "I'd like to welcome this incredibly talented group of people who each brings with them a unique skill set that will further Teads' growth in North America. I'd also like to congratulate those that have been promoted as their leadership and strategic vision continues to drive tremendous growth for the company. With these new hires and promotions across focus areas for our business, and the strength of the Teads platform and technology behind us, we are able to expand our offering to enable clients to achieve their goals."

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users* in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of over 1,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit: www.teads.com

*Global reach as of September 2021

