iZafe Group: New Delivery of Dosell to Apoteket AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that a large amount of Dosell will be delivered from the factory to Apoteket AB today, after being out of stock for about 6 weeks.

"We are pleased to be able to refill Apoteket AB's warehouse after Dosell has been sold out for a period. As more and more people use Dosell, we work focused on securing production and improving its functionality.

The latest update contained a bug that caused Dosell to restart from time to time. This has led to delays in deliveries, both of the consumer version and the corporate version, which has affected the municipalities' planned project starts of Dosell. As we approach the holiday season, most municipalities have chosen to postpone the introduction until after the summer.

The new, updated version of Dosell includes several new improvements and features that will improve both the user experience and reliability. Consumers using Dosell will not be affected as the new software is updated over the cloud." Says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

About Dosell

The pharmaceutical robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

It is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die each year from medication-related injuries and 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are medication-related, according to a compilation from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing medication-related injuries.

Read more at www.dosell.se

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

New delivery of Dosell to Apoteket AB

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704295/New-Delivery-of-Dosell-to-Apoteket-AB