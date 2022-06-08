Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Laboratories Releases Clearview HEVC Video Transcoder

Offering Broadcasters, Satellite and Cable Operators a Migration Path to Ultra Low Bandwidth Video Delivery

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of video and data transmission technologies, announced the release of their new ClearviewTM HEVC advanced IP video transcoder for use by broadcasters, satellite and cable television service providers currently in the process or planning a transition to the latest MPEG HEVC/H.265 international standard for video compression. The Clearview HEVC allows those broadcasters and service providers a cost-effective path to support all end customers requiring digital television or set-top box compatibility formats and resolutions, or for use in re-broadcast architectures, headends, and central offices.

"As satellite providers, cable operators, telcos and broadcasters around the world have begun evaluating next generation video compression technologies, the availability of our new Clearview HEVC will help those operators solve the compatibility issues they face when transitioning their networks to the latest MPEG standard for High Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC)," said Ted Grauch, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "Service providers can yield significant operating cost benefits by moving to HEVC technologies, allowing them to cut their bandwidth requirements by 50% or more, or to add carrying capacity for more HD and 4K resolution channels, or on-demand content. Signal compatibility issues can create delays for big technology transitions like the HEVC conversions being evaluated by many companies right now. The Blonder Tongue Laboratories' Clearview HEVC solves those viewing-location compatibility issues for companies making the jump to HEVC."

While HEVC/H.265 brings advantages of extremely high bandwidth efficiency and high video quality, very few digital televisions or set-tops in the market can receive and display the latest MPEG HEVC format.

The Clearview HEVC Transcoder accepts HEVC encoded IP video and audio and re-encodes it into MPEG-4, MPEG-2, or alternate resolutions of HEVC for IP Unicast or Multicast delivery on the IP output in all major HD and SD resolutions. Audio is managed as either a passthrough with timestamp management or with optional Dolby® encoding when AC3 or other Dolby audio transcoding technologies are required.

The Clearview HEVC transcoder series delivers flawless live linear or on-demand video on a commercial scale utilizing low latency hardware-based video compression to provide superior transcoding quality at low bit rates. Clearview products feature an easy-to-use interface, remote management capability, and supports downloading and uploading configuration files for supporting multiple deployments. The entire Clearview transcoder product portfolio - including the Clearview 4:2, 4:2 SD, 4:2 - 12 channel and Clearview NTSC 16 - are fully integrated with Blonder Tongue Laboratories' NXG IP video processing platform and Technicolor's COM3000/2000 Commercial Satellite Video Management Headend System.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories' products have a proven track record of high reliability with 24x7x365 operating expectations, even in operating environments with extended temperature ranges such as IT and A/V equipment rooms. The Clearview product line has significantly lower space and energy requirements compared to traditional video transcoding servers and reducing the number of rack units required by supporting 24 channels of full video and audio content in a single rack unit space.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blondertongue.com

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Blonder Tongue anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future should be considered "forward-looking" statements, including statements that use the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to continue as a going concern and our ability to maintain the listing of our shares on the NYSE American. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

