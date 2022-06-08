Click HERE for a summary of today's press release by CEO Chad Peters

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the historical database for all outstanding surface and drillhole data at the Selena Project ("Selena") from NevGold Corp., operators of the adjacent Limousine Butte project to the north of Selena. The data was acquired in May 2022 and includes an extensive drillhole database of one hundred and four drill holes, many of which overlapped with Ridgeline's existing database. However, six holes drilled in 2010 contained shallow, high-grade silver ("Ag"), gold ("Au"), lead ("Pb") and zinc ("Zn") drill intercepts at the Company's previously identified Juniper Target ("Juniper"), located approximately 1 kilometer south of Ridgeline's original shallow-oxide, Ag-Au discovery ("Chinchilla") (Figure 1). Highlight intercepts from the historical drillholes at Juniper include 0.3 meters ("m") grading 6,667 grams per tonne ("g/t") Ag, 7.7 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb, 0.2% Zn and 1.0 m grading 2,467.2 g/t Ag, 5.1 g/t Au, 1.1% Pb, 1.4% Zn within 7.7m 725.2 g/t Ag, 1.5 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb, 0.9% Zn starting at 15.5 m in core hole LB-072 (Table 1).

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President and CEO, commented, "We would like to extend a sincere thank you to our friends at NevGold Corp. for facilitating this data transfer and we couldn't be happier with the results - the highest-grade silver and gold intercepts ever drilled at the Selena project.

"This addition to our database continues to strengthen our interpretation that Selena is host to a zoned porphyry system with the potential to discover multiple deposit types. Our team has identified five priority target zones across the property which include an ongoing drill program testing the Ag-Au-Pb-Zn CRD, confirmed discoveries at both Chinchilla and Juniper, and the early-stage Revival and Broken Egg targets, which exhibit similar silver and gold mineralization at surface. We are still very early in the discovery process, and we look forward to updating our shareholders as this district-scale story continues to evolve."

Summary of Historical Drill Intercept Highlights:

LB-066: 0.3m grading 528.2 g/t Ag, 2.1 g/t Au, starting at surface (no significant Pb or Zn values)

And 4.8m grading 213.9 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Pb, 0.2% Zn starting at 10.4m

LB-069: 3.7m grading 453.5 g/t Ag, 1.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb, 0.6% Zn starting at 9.4m

LB-070: 1.1m grading 1,195.2 g/t Ag, 3.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Pb, 0.1% Zn within 12.5m grading 306.9 g/t Ag, 0.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Pb, 0.3% Zn starting at 11.9m ( Figure 1 & Figure 2 )

LB-072: 0.3m grading 6,667 g/t Ag, 7.7 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb, 0.2% Zn and 1.0m grading 2,467.2 g/t Ag, 5.1 g/t Au, 1.1% Pb, 1.4% Zn within 7.7m grading 725.2 g/t Ag, 1.5 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb, 0.9% Zn starting at 15.5m ( Figure 2 ) (See core photo HERE)

LB-087: 7.6m grading 221.6 g/t Ag, 1.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Pb, 0.3% Zn starting at 13.7m

LB-103: 4.9m grading 235.4 g/t Ag, 0.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb, 0.9% Zn starting at 11.4m

Historical Rock Chip Highlights:

Individual rock chip samples returned up to: 1,320 g/t Ag and 25.6 g/t Au, 1,485 g/t Ag and 17.8 g/t Au, and 2,430 g/t Ag and 8.5 g/t Au, (Figure 3)

Additional 1,039 historical rock chips have been added to the Ridgeline database (for a total of 1,682 samples) ranging from below assay detection limits to 2,450 g/t Ag and 25.6 g/t Au (avg. 30.9 g/t Ag and 0.4 g/t Au)

Historical Data Validation

The Company's Qualified Person ("QP"), Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration has completed a stringent review of the historical data including a review of the mineralized core intercepts, which are in Ridgeline's possession. The QP has also reviewed all available drill logs, assay sheets and identified select drill collar locations in the field. The original assay pulps are in Ridgeline's possession but have not been re-assayed by the Company. Surface data includes geologic maps, soil samples, and rock chips which have been cross checked against existing Ridgeline surface data and correlate well with the existing project dataset.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release. The historic data collection and chain of custody procedures by previous operators appears adequate but the Company has not yet independently confirmed the results of the drill assays. It is the QP's opinion that the historical drill data should be considered historical in nature until the Company can verify with its own confirmation drill program.

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Ely, NV, and 25 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned Selena project is comprised of 39 square kms of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's 2020 Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn discovery. Drilling in 2021 highlighted the potential to target high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Au-Pb-Zn ±Cu) between Ridgeline's original discovery and the Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag porphyry located directly west of the property. (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here)





Figure 1: Plan view map showing highlight historical drill intercepts in LB0-70 and LB0-72 at Juniper and Ridgeline drill intercepts at Chinchilla. Zones open for expansion down-dip and along strike.



Figure 2: Schematic Long Section B-B' highlighting high-grade historic drillholes LB-070 and LB-072 with potential for ~4.5km of mineralized strike between the Butte Valley Porphyry and the Juniper target.



Figure 3: Plan view map of property-wide Au-Ag rock chips with select Au-Ag values highlighted. Future targets to drill test include Juniper, Revival and Broken Egg.



