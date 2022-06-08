The Italian Minister of Economic Development, Roberto Cingolani, expects around 5.1 GW of new renewable energy capacity to be connected in Italy this year. This impressive growth should be triggered by more favorable permitting processes.Italy is expected to deploy around 5.1 GW of new renewable energy power generation capacity in 2022, according to Italian press agency Ansa, which cites new figures disclosed by Minister of Economic Development Roberto Cingolani. According to him, around 0.64 GW of new renewable energy projects were already connected to the grid in the first four months of the ...

