Luggage To Ship Inc.: Luggage to Ship Leads you to the Red Sea

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Luggage to Ship Inc., an honoree of Inc 5000, a leading and tech-enabled online shipping, moving, and storage service platform for businesses and consumers, today announces its easy-to-use IoT system, which will ease your hassle of travel. Use luggagetoship.com to ship your luggage to your hotel. Instead of waiting at baggage claim and then having to drop off things at your destination, you can have more time enjoy the adventure towards the dreamland.

Over the pandemic, when all travel was stalled, the young travelers were the ones sharing their stories and their favorite destinations on social media. Immersion and adventure activities are top-of-mind for many travelers as they begin venturing back out into the world. The desire to experience more is going to be the impetus for many young travelers to visit places like the Red Sea, Egypt, Maldives, and the South Africa.

"Young travelers are looking for incredible escapes with opportunities for immersion and discovery, oftentimes influenced by social media and always within a particular budget.", says Mike Ulker, founder, and CEO of Luggage to Ship. "Luggage to Ship provides you with the most cost effective and flexible online shipping platform so that you can ship the luggage and camp gear ahead and enjoy the adventure hassle free."

The Red Sea is where the Gulfs of Suez and Aqaba meet, creating a wonderful marine destination. With its connection to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal, it is one of the most heavily traveled waterways in the world, carrying maritime traffic between Europe and Asia.

Cairo's new Grant Egyptian Museum (GEM) will open in November of 2022. The GEM will house the largest collection of Egyptian artifacts in the world. It will host a brand new, never seen before, display of the colossal statue of Rameses II (The Great). The GEM's most prized object will be the gold funerary mask of pharaoh Tutankhamun (King Tut).

The Maldives is ranked among the best recreational diving destinations of the world, with over 60 local dive sites across the islands. It was also reported to be the world's most desired honeymoon destination.

South Africa is a nation of stunning and breathtaking beauty, home to natural wonders, impressive vineyards, fantastic animals, and thriving cities. It is a country of contrasts and cultural diversity, with plenty of surprises in store for anyone who is curious to explore it.

About Luggage to Ship Inc.

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is a shipping and storage service platform that are embracing changes, and transforming the shipping, travelling, and storage industries. Luggage To Ship's door-to-door luggage and box delivery service allows your travelling or moving to your destination hands-free. Ship luggage or boxes before the journey, and let your belongings wait for you at your destination.

You can choose from over 10,000 of Carrier's location to drop off or we can schedule a pickup for you. The carrier will pick up your package(s) from your home, office, hotel, or school, so you can travel now without carrying your belongings, and enjoy the journey towards the dream land.

Luggage To Ship, an honoree of Inc 5000, is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the America. Its leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shipping, moving, and storage of luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, and snowboards to domestic and international. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage to Ship built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage at real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method for each individual booking.

