Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
WKN: A2QENB ISIN: CA83013Q5095 Ticker-Symbol: WK3E 
Tradegate
08.06.22
18:14 Uhr
1,070 Euro
-0,047
-4,17 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIYATA MOBILE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIYATA MOBILE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1071,13818:18
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2022 | 14:08
103 Leser
Traders News Source Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Siyata Mobile. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/syta-interview/

Traders News Source, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture


Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile

Prior to establishing Siyata Mr. Seelenfreund was a VP at Sunrise Corporation in New York focusing on financing publicly traded technology companies. Mr. Seelenfreund has a law degree and is a board member at a leading private university.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers challenges in first responder communications, recent milestones, marketing strategy, biggest contributors to revenues in the near term and much more in this full interview.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/syta-interview/

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States):
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
SYTA@redchip.com
1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447)
407-491-4499

Siyata Mobile Corporate:
Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development
Siyata Mobile Inc.
daniel@siyata.net

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/syta-interview/

Media Contact, Traders News Source
Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com
or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704220/Traders-News-Source-Editor-Mark-Roberts-Interviews-Marc-Seelenfreund-Founder-and-CEO-of-Siyata-Mobile

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
