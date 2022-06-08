Traders News Source Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Siyata Mobile. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/syta-interview/





Marc Seelenfreund Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile

Prior to establishing Siyata Mr. Seelenfreund was a VP at Sunrise Corporation in New York focusing on financing publicly traded technology companies. Mr. Seelenfreund has a law degree and is a board member at a leading private university.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers challenges in first responder communications, recent milestones, marketing strategy, biggest contributors to revenues in the near term and much more in this full interview.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/syta-interview/

