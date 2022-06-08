Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Labs Appoints Point-of-Care Diagnostic Executive Brian Firth as Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Firth as an adviser to the Company.

Brian Firth is a proven executive from the point-of-care diagnostics sector. He spent nearly eight years at Swiss Precision Diagnostics, initially as Managing Director of Swiss Precision Diagnostics' UK subsidiary, before becoming Chief Operating Officer of the parent company, Swiss Precisions Diagnostic GmbH. Swiss Precision Diagnostics is the manufacturer of the Clearblue family of pregnancy and fertility monitoring tests. At Swiss Precision, Brian was responsible for a broad range of business processes including quality management, HR, regulatory affairs, customer service and research leadership. Swiss Precision is jointly owned by Procter & Gamble and Abbott Laboratories.

Prior to his time at Swiss Precision, Brian was a management consultant with Coopers and Lybrand working for a client roster that included Oxford Instruments, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever. He subsequently established his own consultancy working with Inverness Medical, Agfa Healthcare, amongst others, before founding The Health Works Ltd. (a specialist operations consultancy) which was eventually sold to GE Healthcare. His career also includes time in the human wellness market, particularly human performance monitoring for applications in sports medicine and workplace diagnostics.

"I started looking at the Gemina chemistry platform in 2021," stated Brian Firth. "I believe it has the potential to take point-of-care testing by storm. It is a technology proposition that one sees perhaps once or twice in a career. I'm really pleased to be formally enrolled with the Advisory Board, and I am looking forward to helping shape the next few chapters in Gemina's development".

"Gemina is really fortunate to have engaged with Brian over the last number months, resulting in his appointment today,'" stated John Davies, Gemina's CEO. "His appointment significantly strengthens us as we move from R&D into product commercialization. We have been fortunate to attract such an exceptional cross section of deeply experienced and proficient diagnostic leaders to our Advisory Board, representing a globally significant well of expertise, so it with great humility that we welcome someone of Brian's calibre at this point in our development."

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

