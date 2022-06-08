Gasol Foundation USA: Gasol Foundation Awarded Matching Grant From the National Basketball Players Association Foundation

The NBPAF will support the Gasol Foundation's Galactic Sports program this fall at Ruben F. Salazar Park in East Los Angeles

Gasol Foundation US has been awarded a $15,000 matching grant from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation to help fund its Galactic Sports program for girls at Salazar Park in East Los Angeles, California.

Gasol Foundation US was founded by NBA Champions Pau and Marc Gasol and offers a variety of programs focused on child wellness. These programs promote healthy diet and exercise to combat excessive weight and obesity, as well as needed sleep and emotional well-being.

"We are thankful to the National Basketball Players Association Foundation for their support," said Gasol Foundation US Executive Director Hector De La Torre. "With these funds, Gasol Foundation US will use basic sports skills and physical activity as a vehicle to promote girls' child development and healthy lifestyle choices in an underserved community in East Los Angeles. Galactic Sports aims to empower girls to develop healthy habits at a formative time in their lives."

The program at Salazar Park will support middle school girls by exposing them to a variety of sports skills and aims to inspire a life-long passion for physical activity and sports. Sports can be a significant financial burden for low-income families, limiting access. Moreover, reflecting other gender disparities in sports, girls' sports are not funded equally or even available in certain communities. According to the Women's Sports Foundation, girls drop out of sports at double the rate of boys by age 14.

About Gasol Foundation

Gasol Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by NBA Champion brothers and All-Stars, Pau and Marc Gasol. Gasol Foundation is on a mission to eradicate childhood obesity through research, holistic, data-driven programming, and to illuminate the obesity crisis as the greatest opportunity to invest in the health of our future.

About the National Basketball Players Association Foundation

The National Basketball Players Association Foundation highlights and accelerates the real collaborative work that players do worldwide to build their communities and create meaningful change. Professional Basketball Players have long sought to build and inspire communities by dedicating their time, thought, and resources. Today, their work is global and collectively spans a wide range, from critical initiatives to social entrepreneurship.

Contacts

