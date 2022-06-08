Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced the availability of its Summer 2022 product release ("Summer '22").

PlurilockTM product releases provide additional features and enhanced functionality for the Company's zero trust identity solutions, including Plurilock ADAPTTM, a standards-based login multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution and Plurilock DEFENDTM, a continuous identity assurance solution.

DEFEND Support for Amazon WorkSpaces Environments

As part of the Plurilock Summer '22 release, DEFEND has added support for Amazon WorkSpaces, providing continuous identity confirmation for WorkSpaces virtual sessions. With an increase in remote and hybrid work, organizations are turning to virtual environments to achieve cost savings, to secure BYOD endpoints, and to comply with government and industry regulations. These solutions come with risks of their own, including risks related to credential compromise and unauthorized access. The new DEFEND functionality provides continuous identity assurance through behavioral biometrics, terminating the virtual session whenever the individual using the session is not recognized as the authorized user.

New DEFEND Decision API

The Plurilock Summer '22 release also enables administrators to use DEFEND as a point-in-time authentication tool through an API endpoint that provides a simple confirmation or rejection for authentication workflows using DEFEND continuous authentication data. By leveraging DEFEND's cutting-edge zero trust identity technology, organizations can use this endpoint to craft authentication workflows that confirm user identity biometrically, as work happens, without pausing for usernames, passwords, or physical scans.

Enhanced Group Management

The Plurilock Summer '22 release further includes a number of enhancements to DEFEND's group management tools. These enable system administrators to streamline group configuration and management through policy export, import, and cloning operations to reduce the number of clicks required for common group administration tasks.

Enhanced Log View Research

The Plurilock Summer '22 release expands on and simplifies DEFEND's log investigation and analysis workflows. Introduced with Summer '22 are a new dual-state authentication log view and powerful CSV export tool, enabling administrators to pause the real-time authentication log display for research and to download detailed, real-time log data in CSV format for ad-hoc import into a variety of other tools.

Impact and Availability

Plurilock's Summer '22 product release focuses on 1) support for virtual environments, 2) enhanced frictionless identity confirmation, training, and workflows, and 3) on providing features and enhancements to increase usability and productivity.

"In our summer product release, our team has delivered on critical features that support our customers' growing use of virtual environments and other customer-driven features that streamline workflows and enhance protection against credential compromise and unauthorized access," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This continued development of our product portfolio is in alignment with our larger strategy to acquire profitable cybersecurity companies with great customers and provide cutting-edge identity confirmation solutions that protect workforces."

To brief the cybersecurity community about this release, the Company is hosting an overview and live demo event on July 21, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Time, featuring Plurilock's Director of Channel Sales, Paul Baker, and Vice President of Product, Dr. Aron Hsiao. Register now.

All Plurilock Summer '22 product release features are available prior to general availability as part of Plurilock's early access program for existing customers.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

