Sportflare's new product is the first in the global esports industry to bring 'flash betting' to popular gaming titles, namely League of Legends and Dota 2, expanding Tiidal Gaming's addressable market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (OTCQB: TIIDF) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming has released Esports 3.0, a new end-to-end esports betting solution.

The new first-of-its-kind technology offering enables bettors to make 'flash bets' for popular esports titles, including League of Legends and Dota 2. Through Esports 3.0, bettors will be able to place wagers on in-game outcomes, numerous times within a single game, which will significantly increase the attractiveness of esports betting within a sportsbook's operations.

Sportsflare developed Esports 3.0 to solve the disconnect between live wagering odds and data streaming, in order to offer a seamless user experience for in-play esports betting. The new offering provides real time visualizations of games and dynamic changing of odds based on the game play. Esports 3.0 will provide sportsbooks with a single integration to its full suite of previously listed products including Betbuilder, MicroMarkets, Esports Odds and Bet-on-Yourself, which will now be converted into functionalities of this new offering, as well as the new 'flash markets' feature to power their esports content.

"In addition to having the most player markets and highest number of available esports betting markets, we have released Esports 3.0, an improved esports betting product that brings the first 'flash-betting solution' to the esports space, for League of Legends and Dota 2," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "Currently, we see a major disconnect between bettings odds and data streams in the industry. Esports 3.0 helps sportsbooks overcome this problem and as a result, puts Sportsflare in a unique position to capitalize on new opportunities."

Overall, Esports 3.0 offers a significant expansion in the addressable market for Sportsflare's products due to the addition of 'flash betting' and represents the Company's commitment to building the best state-of-the-art esports betting solutions and providing the best risk and trading of esports odds in the industry.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

