LoadSpring Solutions, a leader in global project controls industry solutions, welcomes Alan Webb to the role of Chief Information Officer. A CIO 100 award winner, Webb will oversee the technological strategy for LoadSpring, leading the company's strategic direction into the future. In addition, he will oversee the management of Delivery, DC Operations, and Engineering.

As recent Director of Business Technology Information Services with Shaw Trust, Webb has over 20 years of leadership experience in engineering, construction, facility management, and consulting across various sectors-including global corporate, public, and not-for-profit. As someone who takes a collaborative approach to transformational leadership, Webb prides himself on delivering 'fit for purpose' systems, critical IT services, and technology-enabled business results.

"We welcome Alan as he represents the next generation of infrastructure, strategy development, and cloud management," says LoadSpring Chief Executive Officer Founder Eric Leighton. "Alan brings valuable construction and engineering experience to our international network as we continue to expand our corporate presence across EMEA and North America."

According to Jim Smith, Executive Vice President Founder, "Alan is a trusted technology leader with a proven track record of transformational change across the global construction industry. We're delighted to bring his deep market perspectives on people, process, and tech to our valued customers."

"Alan's excellence matched LoadSpring's through his tenure at Mace, where we worked together to effect change," Smith says. "At Shaw Trust, he delivered results to improve one million lives by integrating organizations and developing long-lasting innovation. Alan's cultural alignment with our leadership team will strengthen LoadSpring's cloud strategy and enrich the project marketplace. We look forward to the innovation this CIO 100 award winner will bring to LoadSpring and our customers' futures."

Webb says, "I have long been an admirer of LoadSpring, having watched the company grow since first meeting the team in 2016. I look forward to working with LoadSpring, building upon the great foundations in place, and supporting customer innovations in using our project controls platform."

ABOUT LOADSPRING

Founded in 1999, LoadSpring is the global project controls industry leader dedicated to building project controls platform solutions to fit customer business needs. Our enabling cloud technology is LoadSpring Cloud Platform, unifying best-of-breed software to accelerate users' digital transformation. We deliver data analytics innovations that maximize margins through our proprietary LoadSpring ProjectINTEL and LoadSpringANALYTICS solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006336/en/

Contacts:

Stacey Witt

switt@loadspring.com