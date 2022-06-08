Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company") announces a change in its Chief Financial Officer, welcoming Christopher Malone to the position. Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "Mr. Appleby has recently had a significant increase in his workload, and as our company is maturing and evolving its business at a more rapid pace, he felt it would be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to step down from the position of CFO. We would like to thank him for his hard work and I am pleased he will be able to continue as an independent member of our Board of Directors, and we look forward to working with him in that capacity as he brings valuable insight given his experience in the industry. However, the position of CFO is being left in good hands, as Mr. Malone also has extensive financial experience and having them both on the board is a valuable asset to our overall team."

Christopher Malone was unanimously approved by the board to fill the CFO position, and he is the founding Director of PrOasis, a professional consulting firm, where he has spent the past 31 years managing the firm which focuses on executive management, corporate finance, strategic planning and governance for major Canadian SME organizations. Mr. Malone currently holds the positions as Chief Financial Officer and Director for an OSC registered Fund Manager and an IIROC registered Broker Dealer member. He has extensive listing, regulatory reporting and governance experience with private businesses and public companies and Exchanges in Canada and the United States. Mr. Malone's experience stems from over 39 years in the North American workforce holding senior financial and information technology systems roles in some of Canada's largest domestic and multi-national organizations. He also holds a CPA/CMA designation and graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a B.A. in Commerce and Economics.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Robert Seguin, V.P., Investor Relations

General European Strategic Investments Inc.

Robert.Seguin@gesi-usa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126916