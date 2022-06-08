WilsonHCG has been named both a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.

The PEAK Matrix analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPO landscape, providing an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of 37 RPO providers based on their overall capability across different markets. It analyzes the vision RPOs have, their ability to deliver and the impact their services have on the wider market.

WilsonHCG's strong track record in hiring high-skill, white-collar candidates including engineering, IT-based roles and healthcare, was commended by Everest Group, as was its strong presence in North America, EMEA and South Africa.

Other highlights of the assessment include:

WilsonHCG's comprehensive diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) services, including its DEIB scorecard.

The company's continued investment in its technology suite powered by proprietary tools and partnerships.

It's custom advisory services to clients across strategic workforce planning, employer branding, program design and technology optimization.

"We're honored to be named a Leader and a Star Performer. The teams at WilsonHCG strive for excellence every single day to elevate our clients' talent functions. It has never been more important than in this fast-changing market," said John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG.

"WilsonHCG has created a compelling value proposition for clients through its global presence, pedigree in sourcing talent for high skilled roles and total talent acquisition solutions," said Aniruddha Kulkarni, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its extensive client portfolio, comprehensive technology stack, and focused investments in building advisory capabilities have helped position WilsonHCG as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 Global."

To learn more about the report, please visit the Everest Group website.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

TALENT. It's more than a solution; it's who we are.

