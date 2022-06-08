DJ EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR or the "Company") announces that subject to the provision of an appropriate licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on Thursday 30 June 2022.

Ensuring that Shareholders, who do not wish to attend in person, are able to raise questions on the business of the AGM remains a key priority for the Board. Any questions on the business of the AGM should be submitted in advance of the AGM to IR@EVRAZ.COM by no later than 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 28 June 2022. The Company will endeavour to provide responses to these questions and, where appropriate, will publish answers to frequently asked questions on the Company's website (www.evraz.com).

Shareholders should continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates regarding the AGM.

As required by Listing Rules 9.6.1, the Company has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, and this will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

- Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

- Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting

The above documents and the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts have also been published on the Company's website at: https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/shareholders/gm/

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

