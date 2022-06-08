Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Ticker-Symbol: EVZ 
Lang & Schwarz
08.06.22
15:02 Uhr
1,100 Euro
-1,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
08.06.2022 | 14:46
EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DJ EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 08-Jun-2022 / 15:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR or the "Company") announces that subject to the provision of an appropriate licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on Thursday 30 June 2022.

Ensuring that Shareholders, who do not wish to attend in person, are able to raise questions on the business of the AGM remains a key priority for the Board. Any questions on the business of the AGM should be submitted in advance of the AGM to IR@EVRAZ.COM by no later than 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 28 June 2022. The Company will endeavour to provide responses to these questions and, where appropriate, will publish answers to frequently asked questions on the Company's website (www.evraz.com).

Shareholders should continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates regarding the AGM.

As required by Listing Rules 9.6.1, the Company has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, and this will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

- Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

- Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting

The above documents and the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts have also been published on the Company's website at: https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/shareholders/gm/

***

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  166859 
EQS News ID:  1370775 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2022 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
