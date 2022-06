Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") will be attending this year's PDAC convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022.

Pancon's President and CEO Layton Croft, and External Relations Manager, Jeanny So, will be available at booth 2440 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans for its flagship Brewer Gold and Copper project in South Carolina.

To date, Pancon has drilled more than 9,000 metres of diamond core, rotary air blast (RAB) and sonic hole samples with exceptional drill results to date with higher grades within broad mineralized zones. As a result of work to date, Pancon has updated its data driven Discovery Model that identifies the most prospective parts of the Brewer gold-copper system. Pancon is currently conducting a new IP geophysics program aiming to refine drill targets in the 4 most prospective areas and may identify new, deeper drill targets. This work will be followed by an aggressive core drilling program.

About Pancon

Pancontinental Resources Corp. (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF), or Pancon, is a Canadian junior mining company exploring the rich, underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in the southeastern USA. In January 2020, Pancon won the exclusive right to explore and purchase the former Brewer Gold Mine property, with an option period through October 2023. Between 1987-1995, Brewer produced 178,000 ounces of oxide gold from open pits that extended to 65-meter depths, where gold (Au) and copper (Cu) sulphides were exposed but could not be processed by the oxide heap leach operation. Pancon's 100%-owned, 1,960-acre Jefferson Gold Project nearly completely surrounds the 1,000-acre Brewer property. The Brewer-Jefferson area of interest, in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, is 12 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine, which produced 190,000 ounces of gold in 2021 (www.oceanagold.com). Brewer is a large, epithermal, high sulphidation gold-copper system driven by a sub-volcanic intrusive, possibly connected to a large copper-gold porphyry system at depth.

For further information, please contact:

Jeanny So, External Relations Manager

E: info@panconresources.com

T: +1.647.202.0994

For additional information please visit our new website at http://www.panconresources.com/ and our Twitter feed: @PanconResources.

