Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cannabis roll-up company and owner of multi-brand cannabis eCommerce and marketing company mellow, is pleased to announce that mellow has signed an agreement with Botanic Wellness the Australian CBD and Hemp Wellness brand, to act as their digital and performance marketing partner in the UK and EU markets.

Botanic Wellness' journey began in 2018 when they established a fully licensed hemp-growing facility in the US. They quickly expanded their agriculture business and today have operations throughout the US and Australia. Botanic Wellness is now venturing into the consumer market and launching their own brand of CBD wellness products using the oil from their own crops from around the world. Using their unique business model and already being one of the largest hemp producers, they will be well positioned to launch into the hyper-competitive CBD consumer market.

Botanic Wellness is listing on the Australia Stock Exchange in 2022 which will allow the business to access increased funding to help support its expansion into the UK market. The company is excited to complete the final part of their seed-to-shelf journey and launch their exciting CBD wellness brand. Their products contain some of the best quality CBD on the market, and as they have full control of their CBD supply, their prices are the best we've seen on the market.

"The UK & EU consumer markets for CBD and Hemp wellness products are fast-becoming the global go-to markets and as a result we are extremely excited to be bringing the Botanic Wellness brand to life at this crucial stage of the sector's development and maturity", said Kirk Richards, Managing Director of Botanic Wellness. "We have known the mellow team for some time and given their sector experience, hands-on approach, brand-building experience and growth capabilities we are thrilled to announce this partnership", Richards continued.

Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver added, "Grow by mellow is our fully owned in-house marketing and brand building division and it has been operating at the forefront of the UK & European hemp wellness markets for some time and so it is a real pleasure to be able to welcome Botanic Wellness to our client family. Their products and brand are both unique in their development, positioning and consumer focus and with the team they have, we are confident that they will grab a unique position in the space very soon."

About Mellow

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets. Recently acquired by CBD of Denver, mellow is playing a key role in expanding the CBDD business revenue streams, as well as diversifying the brand portfolio, as part of a commercial roll-up strategy. With offices in the UK and Switzerland CBDD is able to offer and end-to-end service proposition for brands wanting to enter and/or operate across the UK / EU markets, including manufacturing, production, supply-chain, distribution, eCommerce and Marketing.

About Botanic Wellness

Botanic Wellness operations and controls some of the largest hemp growing facilities across the world. Due to launch a CBD Wellness range into UK and Europe with a unique seed-to-shelf product line. The opportunity to provide a high strength and high-quality product at some of the most affordable prices seen in the CBD market is very exciting for the company. Botanic Wellness is due to list on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2022 to open up increased funding to expand its global operations and position in the CBD consumer space.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. owns 100% of Rockflowr a full-line Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. As a Cannabis Roll-Up company CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through the Rockflowr brand CBDD has been able to build a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Follow CBDD & mellow on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cbd-of-denver/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mellow-store/

Visit CBDD & Mellow:

CBD of Denver

mellow

Grow by mellow

Investor Contact



Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

CBDD@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126905