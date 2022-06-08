Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: H. Lundbeck A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of share classes due to share split

At the extraordinary general meeting of H. Lundbeck A/S on 8 June 2022, a share split of the company's existing shares was adopted. The share split entails that each existing Lundbeck share with a nominal value of DKK 5 is split into one (1) A share with a nominal value of DKK 1 and four (4) B shares each with a nominal value of DKK 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has decided the admittance to trading and official listing of the two share classes as of 10 June 2022, cf. below. Last day of trading the company's existing shares of DKK 5 in ISIN DK0010287234 (short name LUN) will be 9 June 2022. ISIN: DK0061804697 --------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck A --------------------------------------------------- Volume 199,148,222 shares (DKK 199,148,222) --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: HLUN A --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 258946 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061804770 --------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck B --------------------------------------------------- Volume 796,592,888 shares (DKK 796,592,888) --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: HLUN B --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 258947 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66